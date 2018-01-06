GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Bollywood Wishes Love, Magic For Music Maestro

On the occasion of his 51st birthday, celebrities wished Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman immense love and best of health.

IANS

Updated:January 6, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Bollywood Wishes Love, Magic For Music Maestro
Image: A file photo of AR Rahman
Loading...
Mumbai: On the occasion of his 51st birthday, celebrities wished Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman immense love and best of health.

The recipient of four National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe, started his career in 1992, delivering hit tracks for Roja.

With the music of films like Bombay, Taal and Lagaan, the maestro earned a special spot on the global front.

Here is what the celebrities had to say:

A.R. Murugadoss: Wish you many more happy returns of the day sir, and wishing you great musical years ahead.





Mohit Chauhan: Happy birthday A.R. Rahman saab. May God always keep you in best of health and spirits.





Salim Merchant: Happy birthday have a wonderful year ahead.





Harshdeep Kaur: Wishing you a very happy birthday. I'll be a fan forever!





Shruti Haasan: Wishing the amazing A.R. Rahman a very happy birthday.





Aditi Rao Hydari: Wishing all the love and more magic to the music maestro. Happy birthday, sir! You are an inspiration to many! Love, light and happiness to you!





Armaan Malik: Hope you have the best birthday ever. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to work with you so early on in my musical career. You're a true inspiration for all us Indian musicians. I pray and wish that you keep making India proud.





Jonita Gandhi: Happy birthday sir. To me, each and every interaction with you is a blessing. Sending you infinite love... Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the trust and countless lessons!





Neeti Mohan: Dearest A.R. Rahman sir, wishing you a very happy birthday and a blessed year ahead. Love and respect.





Shreya Ghoshal: A very happy birthday sir. Love, light and happiness to you.





Related Stories

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...