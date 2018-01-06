Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Bollywood Wishes Love, Magic For Music Maestro

Wish you many more happy returns of the day sir, Wishing you great musical years ahead #HBDARRahman — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) January 6, 2018

: On the occasion of his 51st birthday, celebrities wished Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman immense love and best of health.The recipient of four National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe, started his career in 1992, delivering hit tracks for Roja.With the music of films like Bombay, Taal and Lagaan, the maestro earned a special spot on the global front.Here is what the celebrities had to say:A.R. Murugadoss: Wish you many more happy returns of the day sir, and wishing you great musical years ahead.Mohit Chauhan: Happy birthday A.R. Rahman saab. May God always keep you in best of health and spirits.Salim Merchant: Happy birthday have a wonderful year ahead.Harshdeep Kaur: Wishing you a very happy birthday. I'll be a fan forever!Shruti Haasan: Wishing the amazing A.R. Rahman a very happy birthday.Aditi Rao Hydari: Wishing all the love and more magic to the music maestro. Happy birthday, sir! You are an inspiration to many! Love, light and happiness to you!Armaan Malik: Hope you have the best birthday ever. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to work with you so early on in my musical career. You're a true inspiration for all us Indian musicians. I pray and wish that you keep making India proud.Jonita Gandhi: Happy birthday sir. To me, each and every interaction with you is a blessing. Sending you infinite love... Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the trust and countless lessons!Neeti Mohan: Dearest A.R. Rahman sir, wishing you a very happy birthday and a blessed year ahead. Love and respect.Shreya Ghoshal: A very happy birthday sir. Love, light and happiness to you.