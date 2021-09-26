Happy Birthday Archana Puran Singh: A Look at Videos that Prove She is the Queen of Laughter

It is Archana Puran Singh’s birthday. We simply can’t forget the charming Ms Braganza, played by Archana in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Oh, boy. We are already feeling nostalgic. What about you? The actress is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from the daily life. Now, on her birthday, we have decided to take a look at some of the fun loving videos shared by actress on social media platforms.

In a funny behind-the-scenes video from The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana is seen enjoying some delicious chaat. While relishing the street-food, Archana said that she is not being paid for her role on the show, this is how she is taking the compensation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIE_2ZHpyxA/

The funny blooper video shows Archana not being able to say the term ‘immunity’ correctly. Take a look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRDoDxGJvVI/

In the short clip, one can see comedian Bharti Singh performing an act with an orange on a romantic track. When Archana asks where did she get the orange from, Bharti says that she stole it because Archana asked her too. Towards the end, we see both the ladies burst into laughter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHHSaGbJ-V7/

This is a fan favourite. Why? It features Archana’s house help Bhagyashree. In the laughter-filled video, two of them can be discussing Bhagyashree’s pre and post blood test experience. The entire conversation will leave you in splits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDbAU6nHBfE/

Here, Archana is extending her birthday wishes to comedian , actor Krushna Abhishek. In the clip, the actress has put a funny filter because of which she is looking like an elderly woman.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAzv1gJJmtM/

During this conversation with Bhagyashree, Archana is heard discussing how her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi tends to forget money in his pant’s pocket. At one point, Archana suggests that Bhagyashree should charge more money from Parmeet for washing notes along with clothes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRk61zdpiLE/

Nothing to see here. It just Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek striking a romantic pose for some pictures in presence of Archana and Bharti. Then comes a time when Bharti can be seen saying tha she will inform Kashmeera Shah, Krushna’s wife, about the entire act. Don’t worry. Bharti was joking here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGmJjRnpSP5/

The clip features Parmeet, Bhagyashree, another help Raj. We can also spot the star couple’s son Ayushmann in the frame. During the course of the clip, Bhagyashree’s reactions and Archana’s commentary will surely leave a smile on your face.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE3ZeWJpd9s/

Archana recorded this video after she was ready to shoot an episode for The Kapil Sharma Show. By the end of the clip, she does a funny move with her hands leaving netizens in splits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEuyDUhJnjO/

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here