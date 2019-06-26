Happy Birthday Ariana Grande: 5 Hit Songs From the American Singer You Shouldn’t Miss

Singer Ariana Grande, born Ariana Grande-Butera, is one of the most popular pop stars in America right now. The Grammy Award-winning artist is known for her wide vocal range. Born in Boca Raton, Florida, Grande began her career in 2008 in the Broadway musical, 13 and went on to add many records on her name. She is an outspoken feminist and supporter for LGBT rights. Ariana has also won one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, and three American Music Awards.

On her 26th birthday, let's revisit some of the hit songs by the American singer:

1. Thank U, Next: After her breakup with SNL host Pete Davidson, Ariana dropped Thank U, Next in memory of all her ex-boyfriends. Expressing gratitude to her name-dropped exes and empowering messages of self-love, the single became a global phenomenon. The song also mentions Mac Miller, Ariana's ex-partner who passed away days before the song released.

2. Break Free: Featuring Zedd, Ariana's Break Free is colourful, life-affirming and one of her boldest releases. The ridiculous Barbarella-inspired video proved she had personality. The song was released as the second single from Ariana's sophomore studio album My Everything. In the song, Ariana can be seen on a fictional planet renouncing her allegiance to an evil regime of extraterrestrials, attacking a giant robot using missiles.

3. Focus: Released in 2015, Focus was originally intended to be the opening track as well as the lead single of Ariana's third studio album, Dangerous Woman. However, the track was later removed from the album's standard edition. In the song, Ariana can be seen lip-syncing to Michael Jackson's Billie Jean.

4. Dangerous Woman: Dangerous Woman replaced Focus as the lead single and title song from Ariana's third studio album of the same name. The swaying, slowly building ballad showcases Ariana's powerful vocals. It is a mid-tempo pop and R&B song, incorporating an arena rock chorus and a guitar solo during its bridge.

5. God Is A Woman: The 2018 released song is the second single from Ariana's fourth studio album Sweetener. A mid tempo pop song, God Is a Woman can be characterized as a hybrid of hip hop and pop, and was noted for its trap production and influences of reggae. The song contains assertive lyrics embracing Ariana's femininity and intertwining themes of sexuality and spirituality.

