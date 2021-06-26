Happy Birthday Ariana Grande: A Playlist of the Dynamic Star’s Most Popular Songs

Ariana Grande is a very popular American singer, songwriter, and actress. Having created 22 Guinness World Records, a series of chartbuster songs; and won several awards (including 2 Grammy, Billboard, 9 MTV Music Awards, 1 Britt award) owing to her spectacular singing style, tremendous appeal, the ‘most streamed female artist’ has cemented her position among the top pop stars' league.

With a Broadway musical, 13, Grande’s career began when she was just 15; followed by her Cat Valentine character in Victorious, a Nickelodeon TV series.

The former Nickelodeon star keeps raising the bar of success with her record-breaking track releases. Her x-factor lies in her ability to sing four-octave soprano. Her high-pitched, whistle tone sets her apart.

The phenomenal singer has been a pop sensation since 2010, delivering fabulous singles and collabs (Stuck with U, with Bieber; Rain on Me with Lady Gaga, and many more) as well.

As the Florida-born star turns 28 this year, here’s a compilation of Grande’s chartbuster songs:

God is a woman: A wonderful, inspiring song that could empower women, this track received so much love. The diva masterfully infused hushed and sultry tones in the captivating song.

Breakfree: With this song, Grande reached another milestone as she became the second lead female artist to secure three positions (with Problem, Bang Bang being the other 2) in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 hold.

Side to Side: A lively, peppy number of the dynamic Grande, this reggae-pop song features rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Thank U, Next: This song of the star was a raging hit. A critically acclaimed song that was supposed to be a reflection of her past relationships, and had a positive attitude, it is considered her most popular track.

Bang Bang: This is the song that the fans touted as the masterpiece. It’s groovy, upbeat, and fun. Grande along with Nicki Minaj, Jessie sang and featured in the music video.

The Way: It was a soulful, lovely song from Yours Truly, Grande’s debut studio album. Listeners loved the bouncy piano riff, and the pop, R&B, mid-90s hip hop mix.

Soon, the popularity of the album made it feature in the top ten positions in the international music albums list.

