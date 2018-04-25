English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: 35 Soulful Songs To Liven Up Your Spirit
The soulful deep baritone can turn into a playful, joyous tone without much effort and that is the talent of Arjit Singh.
Image: A file photo of Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh, the voice that has become a synonym to romance in Bollywood, turns 31 today. Singh started his musical journey from a reality show and has now become the most loved voice of Bollywood. From love songs to party numbers, he knows how to sing them all.
The soulful deep baritone can turn into a playful, joyous tone without much effort and that is the talent of Arjit Singh. After Sonu Nigam and Mohit Chauhan, Singh's voice has created a different niche for itself which is irreplaceable.
Last year, he ruled the hearts of all music lovers with his tracks Channa Mereya and Ae Dil Hia Mushkil. It was the magic of his voice that made even Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, sing a few lines of his song Channa Mereya at the Global Citizen Festival.
As the versatile singer turns a year older, News18 brings to you 35 soulful tracks that prove Arijit Singh is the reigning king of Bollywood Music Industry. Enjoy!
