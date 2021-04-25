Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A Playlist of His Romantic Songs

Arijit Singh is one of the biggest singing sensations that Bollywood has had since the time he made his debut. The euphoria surrounding his charming voice is incredibly huge. He is touted to be the ‘King of Playback Singing’. Arijit has been the recipient of 1 National Award (for Binte Dil from Padmavat), and 6 Filmfare Awards.

Tum Hi Ho from the movie Aashiqui 2 catapulted the talented singer to fame. His unique, heart-warming voice has enchanted millions till date. On his 34th birthday, we bring to you a compilation of his romantic songs:

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: The star singer won several awards for the soulful rendition of this title song. Apart from winning Filmfare Award Best Male Playback Singer, he went on to win Male Vocalist of The Year award at the 2017 Mirchi Music Awards. This was an intense, melodious song composed by Pritam.

Gerua: From Dilwale, this rendition of Gerua track was a huge hit. Arijit’s passionate voice lent the song picturised on Shahrukh-Kajol a timeless appeal.

Laal Ishq: It’s a highly soothing, slow-paced, romantic track from the movie Ram Leela that went to be loved by millions. Arijit’s melodious rendition and persuasive voice has beautifully captured the romance in the song.

Zaalima: Arijit’s strikingly romantic rendition of this beautiful song simply floored the audience. This song from the movie Raees was picturised on Shahrukh and Mahira Khan.

Mann Mast Magan: It’s a lovely, romantic Sufi-styled song from the movie 2 States that made the audience swoon over Arijit’s voice.

Ye Fitoor Mera: Yet another awesome romantic track by Arijit from the movie Fitoor that went on to rock the youth playlist is Ye Fitoor Mera. The haunting tune, his mesmerizing voice rendered the song a lovely feel.

Suno Na Sangmarmar: Arijit’s heartfelt rendition of this track became a Valentine Day favourite among the youth across the nation. It was composed by Jeet Ganguly for the movie Youngistaan.

Jaise Mera Tu: It’s a soft, calming romantic number sung by Arijit from the movie Happy Ending.

Arijit has now also stepped into music composition with Pagglait being his first album.

