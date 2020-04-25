MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: Here Is A Playlist Of His Best Non Film Songs

Image: A file photo of Arijit Singh

Image: A file photo of Arijit Singh

Apart from giving some soulful melodies to Bollywood, the singer has also given great singles and albums.

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular playback singers in the current age. Having shot to limelight with the romantic track ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from the movie Aashiqui 2, Arijit Singh is now irreplaceable in the industry.

His voice has the melody to sweeten any romantic song and also the ache needed to melt hearts and usher in tears. Although he is more synonymous with melodious romantic numbers, Arijit is versatile when it comes to singing and has helmed many party songs for Bollywood movies as well.

Hailing from Murshidabad in West Bengal, Arijit has sung in various Indian languages, including Bengali of course. Born on April 25, this year marks the singer’s 33 rd birthday.

Apart from his hit songs used in films, Arijit has several singles and albums to his glory. On the occasion of his birthday, here are the top 5 of his non-film songs.

Pachtaoge (2019)

The heartbreaking melody went on to become one of the most popular songs of the year. Featuring Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi, ‘Pachtaoge’ was sung by Arijit whereas the lyrics and composition of the song have been done by Jaani and the music by B Praak.

I’ll be waiting (Kabhi Jo Baadal) (2014)

After Arijit sang ‘Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse’ for a 2013 movie, he featured in the single of Arjun’s new version a year later.

Chal Wahan Jaate Hain (2015)

Featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Arijit lent his voice to the song while Amaal Malik did the composition.

Intezaar (2019)

Another popular track in 2019, the song was composed by Mithoon and featured Arijit Singh.

Raanjhana (2019)

From the album of the same name, Arijit sang the song for which Asad Khan did the music.

