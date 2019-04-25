English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: Lesser Known Facts About the Bollywood Singer
Here’s a flashback on Arijit Singh’s life and lesser-known facts about him.
Here’s a flashback on Arijit Singh’s life and lesser-known facts about him.
Loading...
There is no escape from Arijit Singh’s melodious voice, which hits you like an everlasting memory. Arijit’s voice can make anyone freeze at the moment. If that is not enough, his voice is so addictive that you want to keep listening to his songs on loop.
His soulful performances sweep the ground of your feet, changing even the worst of your moods to the most romantic ones. Here’s a flashback on Arijit’s life and lesser-known facts about him:
1. While Arijit’s father is a Punjabi, his mother is a Bengali. His maternal family was always into music.
2. Arijit’s first song was All for One from High School Musical 2. The song was composed by music maestros Shankar Ehsaan Loy.
3. Arijit’s favourite singers are Ghulam Ali, Jagjit Singh, and Mehdi Hasan. There we get to know the reason behind Arijit’s soulful singing.
4. In his second marriage, Arijit got married to his childhood friend Koel Roy in 2014.
5. Arijit first participated in a singing competition at the age of 18. He was one of the youngest contestants on Fame Gurukul. He was unable to secure a position among the top five finalists in the competition. He later participated in Dus Ke Dus Le Gaye Dil, where the contestants from Indian Idol competed with those from Fame Gurukul and Arijit won the contest.
6. Arijit began his training in classical music at an early age from teachers like Rajendra Prasad Hazari, Dhirendra Prasad Hazari, and Birendra Prasad Hazari (the famous brothers).
7. Arijit’s debut playback song was Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, which he had sung in 2009, two years before the release of the song.
8. During Fame Gurukul, Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked Arijit Singh to sing Yun Shabnami from Saawariya. Unfortunately, during the production, the script changed and his song was never released.
Also read: On Arijit Singh's Birthday, Listen to Top 5 Melodious Songs of the Bollywood Singer
Follow @news18movies for more
His soulful performances sweep the ground of your feet, changing even the worst of your moods to the most romantic ones. Here’s a flashback on Arijit’s life and lesser-known facts about him:
1. While Arijit’s father is a Punjabi, his mother is a Bengali. His maternal family was always into music.
2. Arijit’s first song was All for One from High School Musical 2. The song was composed by music maestros Shankar Ehsaan Loy.
3. Arijit’s favourite singers are Ghulam Ali, Jagjit Singh, and Mehdi Hasan. There we get to know the reason behind Arijit’s soulful singing.
4. In his second marriage, Arijit got married to his childhood friend Koel Roy in 2014.
5. Arijit first participated in a singing competition at the age of 18. He was one of the youngest contestants on Fame Gurukul. He was unable to secure a position among the top five finalists in the competition. He later participated in Dus Ke Dus Le Gaye Dil, where the contestants from Indian Idol competed with those from Fame Gurukul and Arijit won the contest.
6. Arijit began his training in classical music at an early age from teachers like Rajendra Prasad Hazari, Dhirendra Prasad Hazari, and Birendra Prasad Hazari (the famous brothers).
7. Arijit’s debut playback song was Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, which he had sung in 2009, two years before the release of the song.
8. During Fame Gurukul, Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked Arijit Singh to sing Yun Shabnami from Saawariya. Unfortunately, during the production, the script changed and his song was never released.
Also read: On Arijit Singh's Birthday, Listen to Top 5 Melodious Songs of the Bollywood Singer
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kendall Jenner Makes a Stunning Debut on Vogue Russia Cover, See Pics
- In Varanasi, Women from Musahar Community Will Vote for Modi But Have One Question
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A Notch Above the Samsung Galaxy M10 And The Realme 3
- Instagram Model Pretends to Die at Tourist Spots Around the World. Here's Why
- IPL 2019 | AB de Villiers Is a Superstar, Had the Best Seat in The House: Stoinis
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results