1-min read

Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: Lesser Known Facts About the Bollywood Singer

Here’s a flashback on Arijit Singh’s life and lesser-known facts about him.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 25, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
Loading...
There is no escape from Arijit Singh’s melodious voice, which hits you like an everlasting memory. Arijit’s voice can make anyone freeze at the moment. If that is not enough, his voice is so addictive that you want to keep listening to his songs on loop.

His soulful performances sweep the ground of your feet, changing even the worst of your moods to the most romantic ones. Here’s a flashback on Arijit’s life and lesser-known facts about him:

1. While Arijit’s father is a Punjabi, his mother is a Bengali. His maternal family was always into music.

2. Arijit’s first song was All for One from High School Musical 2. The song was composed by music maestros Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

3. Arijit’s favourite singers are Ghulam Ali, Jagjit Singh, and Mehdi Hasan. There we get to know the reason behind Arijit’s soulful singing.

4. In his second marriage, Arijit got married to his childhood friend Koel Roy in 2014.

5. Arijit first participated in a singing competition at the age of 18. He was one of the youngest contestants on Fame Gurukul. He was unable to secure a position among the top five finalists in the competition. He later participated in Dus Ke Dus Le Gaye Dil, where the contestants from Indian Idol competed with those from Fame Gurukul and Arijit won the contest.

6. Arijit began his training in classical music at an early age from teachers like Rajendra Prasad Hazari, Dhirendra Prasad Hazari, and Birendra Prasad Hazari (the famous brothers).

7. Arijit’s debut playback song was Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, which he had sung in 2009, two years before the release of the song.

8. During Fame Gurukul, Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked Arijit Singh to sing Yun Shabnami from Saawariya. Unfortunately, during the production, the script changed and his song was never released.

Loading...
