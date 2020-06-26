Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: 5 Memorable Moments of the Actor with Ladylove Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor blows off candles on his birthday cake on June 26. The actor, who turns 35 this year, started his career as an assistant director to Nikhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. Born to producer Boney Kapoor, he also assisted on his father's produced films like No Entry (2005) and Wanted (2009).

Arjun debuted as an actor in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, also starring Parineeti Chopra. He lost his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, a few months before his first film's release, to cancer. Arjun got nominated and won several accolades for his performance in the 2012 action romance.

He went on to appear in coming-of-age films like 2 States (2014), Finding Fanny (2014) and Ki & Ka (2016). Arjun was also praised for his work in the crime drama Gunday (2014). The film also had Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

On the personal front, Arjun made his relationship with Malaika Arora official after months of speculation around the same. He told Filmfare in 2019, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. That is why I felt comfortable."

Today, on the occasion of Arjun's birthday, here's looking at some of his best moments with Malaika Arora:

The NYE kiss



Malaika shared this image on January 1 and wrote, "Sun,star,light,happiness,peace,tolerance .......2020." She plants a kiss on Arjun's cheek who cis seen clicking their selfie.

Hand in hand



The couple has often been spotted spending quality time together at luncheons and dinner dates. They look stylish while leaving an upscale Mumbai pub.

Showing hearts



Arjun posted this adorable image last year on Instagram. The couple twin in sunglasses as Arjun kisses his ladylove.

Affair under the sun



This click of Arjun and Malaika was captured when the couple had jetted off to a picturesque location for a hush-hush vacay. Malaika posted this for the first time to wish Arjun on his birthday, last year.

Painting it red



Arjun and Malaika turned heads when they arrived for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. Malaika looked ultra-hot in red while Arjun looked debonair in a velvet green outfit.