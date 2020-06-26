MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: 5 Memorable Moments of the Actor with Ladylove Malaika Arora

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: 5 Memorable Moments of the Actor with Ladylove Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor went public with his relationship with Malaika Arora around his birthday last year. We take a look at some of the couple's best moments from the past year.

Share this:

Arjun Kapoor blows off candles on his birthday cake on June 26. The actor, who turns 35 this year, started his career as an assistant director to Nikhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. Born to producer Boney Kapoor, he also assisted on his father's produced films like No Entry (2005) and Wanted (2009).

Arjun debuted as an actor in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, also starring Parineeti Chopra. He lost his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, a few months before his first film's release, to cancer. Arjun got nominated and won several accolades for his performance in the 2012 action romance.

He went on to appear in coming-of-age films like 2 States (2014), Finding Fanny (2014) and Ki & Ka (2016). Arjun was also praised for his work in the crime drama Gunday (2014). The film also had Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

On the personal front, Arjun made his relationship with Malaika Arora official after months of speculation around the same. He told Filmfare in 2019, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. That is why I felt comfortable."

Today, on the occasion of Arjun's birthday, here's looking at some of his best moments with Malaika Arora:

The NYE kiss

Malaika shared this image on January 1 and wrote, "Sun,star,light,happiness,peace,tolerance .......2020." She plants a kiss on Arjun's cheek who cis seen clicking their selfie.

View this post on Instagram

Sun,star,light,happiness,peace,tolerance .......2020✨

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Hand in hand

The couple has often been spotted spending quality time together at luncheons and dinner dates. They look stylish while leaving an upscale Mumbai pub.

Showing hearts

Arjun posted this adorable image last year on Instagram. The couple twin in sunglasses as Arjun kisses his ladylove.

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Affair under the sun

This click of Arjun and Malaika was captured when the couple had jetted off to a picturesque location for a hush-hush vacay. Malaika posted this for the first time to wish Arjun on his birthday, last year.

Painting it red

Arjun and Malaika turned heads when they arrived for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. Malaika looked ultra-hot in red while Arjun looked debonair in a velvet green outfit.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading