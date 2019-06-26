Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: 6 Times the Ishaqzaade Actor Slayed it on Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has come a long way in life, from being a fat chubby boy to a fit and healthy star. The Ishaqzaade actor is celebrating his birthday today on June 26. While the 34-year-old is on a vacation to celebrate the birthday with his lady love of his life Malaika Arora, it is hard to ignore that the actor has won quite a number of female fans' hearts.

Starting his Bollywood journey with a young energetic character of Parma Chauhan in Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor has brought alive all shades of emotions in his acting, be it in Mubarakan, Gunday, 2 States, India's Most Wanted or Ki & Ka. He is also quite good at spreading his charm on social media and his Instagram feed is proof.

He recently hit 10 million followers on Instagram and thanked all his fans. On his 34th birthday, here's a look at Arjun's best Instagram posts.

When he gave us major fitness goals

A week ago, Arjun shared this photograph from his intense workout session for his upcoming film Panipat. The photograph was supported with a long caption referring to his struggle with obesity.

When he motivated everyone to get tested

On World Thalassemia Day, he posted a picture of half of his face to spread awareness about thalassemia and remind everyone to get tested and prevent giving their child half a life.

That intense look

Dressed in a black suit, Arjun looks deep in thought as he gazes into space. The picture was captioned as, "Breathe. Take a moment in the madness & chaos...just soak it all in... be grateful, be kind & be yourself no matter what..."

When he flaunted his fashionable side in a mag shoot

This shot is from one of the shoots he did for Cosmopolitan way back in December. Dressed in trench blazer and white T-shirt, he looks dashing with strong muscular built.

When he taught us to chill like a villain

In this picture, the 2 states actor can be seen chilling on his sofa. He has layered his outfit to have that edgy effect in his look.

When he proved to be an Udta Punjabi

Arjun is known for his witty comebacks. Be it in TV interviews or on social media, Arjun has some of the funniest things to say, even if it means making fun of himself. Arjun shared this picture of him jumping while on a shoot, with the caption, "I believe I can fly (literally) !!!#marketingmadness #udtapunjabi"

