Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: 6 Times the Ishaqzaade Actor Slayed it on Instagram
From setting fitness goals to spreading awareness about thalassemia, Arjun Kapoor has put his Instagram handle to good use to connect with fans.
Image: Instagram
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has come a long way in life, from being a fat chubby boy to a fit and healthy star. The Ishaqzaade actor is celebrating his birthday today on June 26. While the 34-year-old is on a vacation to celebrate the birthday with his lady love of his life Malaika Arora, it is hard to ignore that the actor has won quite a number of female fans' hearts.
Starting his Bollywood journey with a young energetic character of Parma Chauhan in Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor has brought alive all shades of emotions in his acting, be it in Mubarakan, Gunday, 2 States, India's Most Wanted or Ki & Ka. He is also quite good at spreading his charm on social media and his Instagram feed is proof.
He recently hit 10 million followers on Instagram and thanked all his fans. On his 34th birthday, here's a look at Arjun's best Instagram posts.
When he gave us major fitness goals
A week ago, Arjun shared this photograph from his intense workout session for his upcoming film Panipat. The photograph was supported with a long caption referring to his struggle with obesity.
It’s been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again... efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year... I started training with @shivohamofficial this January and slow and steady we have managed to At least lay a foundation during our prep for Panipat. I vowed never to give up in the 3 years it took me to lose 50kgs when I was 20 years old & I sure as hell won’t be giving up and letting go now... keeping the belief is key, u gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits... we all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually...
When he motivated everyone to get tested
On World Thalassemia Day, he posted a picture of half of his face to spread awareness about thalassemia and remind everyone to get tested and prevent giving their child half a life.
Did you know that when both husband and wife have Thalassemia Minor, there is a 25% chance that their child will have Thalassemia Major and reduced life expectancy? Today, on #WorldThalassemiaDay, by posting this picture of half my face, I am supporting the #AadhiwaliZindagiMitao movement to remind everyone to get tested for Thalassemia and prevent giving their child half a life. Visit www.thewishingfactory.org or call 844-844-9544 to schedule a Thalassemia test and to donate to help patients. Thanks for the tag @bachchan! I nominate @varundvn , @shraddhakapoor & @ayushmannk. Please post a picture of your face cropped to half on Instagram and tag three others to do the same so we can spread the word!
That intense look
Dressed in a black suit, Arjun looks deep in thought as he gazes into space. The picture was captioned as, "Breathe. Take a moment in the madness & chaos...just soak it all in... be grateful, be kind & be yourself no matter what..."
When he flaunted his fashionable side in a mag shoot
This shot is from one of the shoots he did for Cosmopolitan way back in December. Dressed in trench blazer and white T-shirt, he looks dashing with strong muscular built.
When he taught us to chill like a villain
In this picture, the 2 states actor can be seen chilling on his sofa. He has layered his outfit to have that edgy effect in his look.
When he proved to be an Udta Punjabi
Arjun is known for his witty comebacks. Be it in TV interviews or on social media, Arjun has some of the funniest things to say, even if it means making fun of himself. Arjun shared this picture of him jumping while on a shoot, with the caption, "I believe I can fly (literally) !!!#marketingmadness #udtapunjabi"
