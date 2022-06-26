Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: From Janhvi to Sonam Kapoor, Family Members Send Warm Wishes

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 37th birthday today. While the Ishaqzaade actor is currently commemorating his special day with his girlfriend in Paris, his family members and friends from the industry are making sure that they send their best wishes to the birthday boy. On Sunday, Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns co-actor Tara Sutaria took to Instagram and posted a fun BTS video to mark the occasion.

The Student of The Year 2 actress posted a hilarious video that sees her seated in a room as she is among the other crew members of the film. The actress is seen seated on a chair as she had her hair open, while Arjun Kapoor stands behind her back while Arjun combs her hair without the actress knowing he is there. Tara is then called out by a crew member who asks, “Tara, who is your new hairstylist?” Tara then looks and gets surprised on seeing Arjun comb her hair. She does a face palm after she notices Arjun and Arjun too is all smiles. The funny clip is a proof that the two have a strong bond and they have a gala time on the sets.

Taking to the captions, Tara penned a sweet note for Arjun, and sent best wished to him on the occasion of his birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my partner in crime and hairstylist extraordinaire 🙄 But most importantly, my biggest fan… Thank you for being just the best Arjulu!!! @arjunkapoor ❤️.”

Well, she isn’t the first birthday wish that Arjun has got. Earlier Arjun’s half-sister Janhvi Kapoor had also penned down a sweet note to mark the day.

Arjun’s uncle Anil Kapoor extended birthday greetings by sharing a sweet dancing picture featuring the two.

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to post some cute throwback pictures featuring her and Arjun.

Arjun’s cousin Sonam Kapoor too took to Instagram and posted a couple of adorable throwback pictures to send birthday wishes to Arjun. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all.”

Arjun’s dad, filmmaker Boney Kapoor too got nostalgic and posted Arjun Kapoor’s childhood picture to mark his birthday.He shared a picture of Arjun as he danced to celebrate his 7th birthday, followed by a picture of Arjun from his recent days.

Arjun has been busy with work lately. The actor has Ek Villain 2 with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham. The actor also has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar.

