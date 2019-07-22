Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Birthday Armaan Malik: His 5 Best Songs That You Must Listen To

As Armaan Malik turns 24 today, here's a look at five of his heart-warming songs that you must absolutely listen to if you haven’t already.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
Happy Birthday Armaan Malik: His 5 Best Songs That You Must Listen To
Image: Instagram/Armaan Malik
Singer Armaan Malik, who is renowned for his melodious voice, turns a year older today.

Appreciated for songs like Tumhe Apna Banane Ka, Dil Ke Paas and Aaja Na Ferrari Mein, he is one of the most loved playback singers in Bollywood who has received the Dadasaheb Phalke and RD Burman Award at such a young age, courtesy his contributions to music.

As he turns 24 today, here's a look at five of his heart-warming songs that you must absolutely listen to if you haven’t already:

Tere Mere (Chef)

Composed by Amaal Malik, this soulful track is from Saif Ali Khan’s 2017 film Chef and features him romancing Padmapriya.

Jab Tak (MS Dhoni - The Untold Story)

Jab Tak recreates the love story of India’s former cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. It features Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani.

Wajah Tum Ho (Hate Story 3)

One of the most popular songs by the Armaan so far, it shows the sizzling chemistry between Zareen Khan and Karan Singh Grover. 

Theher Ja (October)

Armaan’s silken voice compliments the emotional vibe of this song which shows the unsaid, unbreakable bond between the film’s lead characters Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu.

Dil Mein Chhupa Loonga (Wajah Tum Ho)

This re-hashed version of Kishore Kumar’s classic song Aise Na Mujhe Tum Dekho will take you on a nostalgic trip. Written by Kumaar, it is filmed on actors Sana Khaan, Rajniesh Duggall and Sherlyn Chopra. 

