Happy Birthday Arnold Schwarzenegger: Here Are 5 Action Movies of the Terminator Dark Fate Star

If you are an 80s kid, you have most probably grown up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger mouth "I'll be back" from the hugely popular Terminator film. One of the biggest action stars of the 80s and 90s, the former Governor of California, whose eldest daughter is married to Chris Pratt, has his birthday on July 30.

The Mr Universe title winner who went on to win the Mr Olympia contest seven times, remains a prominent presence in bodybuilding, writing many books and articles on the sport as well as having a successful movie career that includes some of the most popular action flicks in Hollywood.

Nicknamed "Arnie" or "Schwarzy" during his acting career, he has acted in over 45 films till date.

On his 72nd birthday, here's looking at 5 of his top action movies.

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Arnold's breakthrough film, an epic sword and sorcery film was based on stories by Robert E. Howard, a writer of the 1930s. The actor portrayed the eponymous character in the film that traced his journey in a world of savagery and sorcery.

The Terminator (1984)

The James Cameron directorial starred Arnold as the Terminator, a cyborg assassin sent back in time from 2029 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor whose son will one day become a saviour against machines in a post-apocalyptic future.

Commando (1985)

The action film that followed the adventures of Retired United States Special Forces Colonel John Matrix. The film was the 7th highest-grossing R-rated movie of 1985 worldwide, and the 25th highest-grossing overall.

Predator (1987)

The science fiction action horror film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of an elite military rescue team on a mission to save hostages in guerrilla-held territory in Central America. However the main characters are soon hunted by the Predator, a technologically advanced space alien monster.

Total Recall (1990)

Loosely based on the Philip K Dick short story 'We Can Remember If for You Wholesale', the film tells the story of a construction worker who suddenly finds himself embroiled in espionage on Mars and unable to determine if the experiences are real or the result of memory implants.

