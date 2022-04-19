Happy Birthday Arshad Warsi: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Bachchhan Paandey Actor

Arshad Warsi is a renowned film actor who works predominantly in the Hindi film industry. The actor is celebrating his b irthday today on April 19. He is a man of many talents. In a career spanning over 2 decades, Warsi has sported many hats, including that of a producer, dancer, choreographer, television presenter, and playback singer.

Arshad Warsi made his debut in the film industry with 1996’s Tere Mere Sapne, which was a huge success at the box office. Some of his notable works include Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? to name a few. The actor has also made his OTT debut in 2020 with the web series Asur.

As the actor turns a year older today, take a look at some of his latest and upcoming films:

Bachchhan Paandey

Arshad Warsi was recently seen in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. The actor played the role of Vishwakanth Mahatre. The film revolves around Myra (Kriti Sanon) trying to make a film on the life of Bachchhan Paandey and seeking help of her friend Vishu ( Arshad Warsi ). Durgamati

He was seen in the 2020 horror film Durgamati alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Mahie Gill, and Jisshu Sengupta. Warsi played the role of Central Minister Ishwar Prasad, who is also the antagonist in the film. The film uncovers the plot of how a government officer gets embroiled in a conspiracy while trying to help a man. Jeevan Bheema Yojana

Arshad will be seen in Abhishek Dogra’s directorial Jeevan Bheema Yojana. The film is an upcoming project of Warsi and is a work-in-progress. Warsi will be playing a double role for the first time in Jeevan Bheema Yojana. Golmaal 5

The actor will reprise the role of Madhav Singh Ghai in the 5th installment of the Golmaal film series . Banda Singh

Arshad Warsi will play the role of a sikh man in Abhishek Saxena’s Banda Singh. The actor has been paired alongside Meher Vij. Arshad Warsi will make a comeback in the second season of Asur 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.