Happy Birthday Arunoday Singh: Movies and Web-Series of the 'Main Tera Hero' Actor

Arunoday Singh was born in a politician’s family but was attracted to the glamourous world of films and fame. He was born on February 16 in 1983 and celebrates his 39th birthday this year. Arunoday decided to become an actor after watching On The Waterfront. After attending a few courses at the New York Film Academy, he started performing in plays and simultaneously auditioned for roles in Bollywood films. His journey began with Sikandar in 2009 and soon he appeared in several films, some of which are mentioned below.

Movies

Jism 2

Arunoday portrayed the character of Ayaan Thakur in Jism 2, directed by Pooja Bhatt. He was seen as an Intelligence officer in the film who sets a trap for getting information from an assassin. The film also starred Sunny Leone and Randeep Hooda, among others.

Main Tera Hero

In Varun Dhawan, Nargis Fakhri and Ileana D’Cruz’s Main Tera Hero, Arunoday played an antagonist named Angad Bedi. Despite his negative role, his character received praises from the audience. The film received mixed reviews but was confirmed as a box office hit. He was seen as Ileana’s obsessive lover who later marries Nargis.

Mohenjo Daro

In Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro, Arunoday portrayed the role of Moonja. The film starred Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. In this film too, Arunoday was seen in a wicked negative character, as Senate Chief Maham’s son.

Webseries

Apaharan- Sabka Katega

Apaharan- Sabka Katega marked Arunoday’s debut on the OTT platform. Premiering on ALT Balaji, the series was directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The series revolved around kidnapping, suspense, mystery and action. Singh was seen as a senior inspector of Uttarakhand Police force.

Lahore Confidential

Lahore Confidential was a spy-thriller series released on Zee5. Created by S. Hussain Zaidi, the series starred Richa Chadda and Arunoday in the lead roles. The web series is about RAW agents in Lahore who investigate Pakistani terror groups activities. Arunoday was seen as Rauf Ahmed Kazmi and Wasim Ahmed Khan in the series.

