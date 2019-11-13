Happy Birthday Aryan Khan: 5 Pictures that Prove He is a Splitting Image of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest born Aryan Khan has turned 22. Aryan is, currently, pursuing his film studies at University of South California. In an interview to David Letterman, King Khan had revealed that more than acting, Aryan is actually interested in filmmaking.

Aryan also has a massive fan following on social media, with over 1 million followers on his Instagram account. He is often spotted in Mumbai hanging out with his sister Suhana when they come home for vacation.

Before his screen debut, Aryan lent his voice for the character of Simba in the Hindi version of The Lion King and fans couldn't help but spot an uncanny resemblance to his father’s voice. And along with their voice, the son is a splitting image of his father. Here are five pictures which prove that the saying ‘like father, like son’ best describes them together.

Aryan’s chiseled jawline is an exact copy of his father’s. And of course, the B-Town persona is hard to miss in this picture.

Aryan clicked this selfie which Daddy SRK took the liberty to share on social media. It was Thanksgiving vacation, when the father-son got to spend some quality time together.

Isn’t this a really cool picture? SRK captioned this image as “Objects in the mirror....r closest...sigh...!!!”

SRK’s youngest kid AbRam also shared the frame with his father and brother. And don’t miss the same shoes the three are wearing.

Karan Johar, SRK’s closest friend in Bollywood, shared this picture of them together. Aryan dressed up all formal for the big Ambani function, and attended the event with his family.

