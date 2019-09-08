Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: 7 Songs by the Legendary Songstress

Famed for her soprano voice and versatility, the Padma Vibhushan award-winning singer Asha Bhosle celebrates her birthday on September 8. With a career spanning six decades, Lata Mangeshkar's younger sister never shadowed in comparison to the Nightingale of India and instead carved a niche that saw her working in film music, pop, ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, folk songs, qawwalis, and Rabindra Sangeet.

Having made her Hindi film debut with the song "Saawan Aaya" for Hansraj Behl's Chunariya in 1948, 2011 saw Asha Bhosle being officially acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as being the most recorded artist in music history.

On the singer's 86th birthday, here's looking at 7 songs one must listen to:

Raat Akeli Hai (1967)

The SD Burman composition from the film Jewel Thief, that was picturised on Tanuja, had lyrics written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and sung by Asha Bhosle. In fact, the song had attained such a cult status over the years that it was used in the 2011 Bollywood horror film Ragini MMS by Ekta Kapoor.

Aao Huzoor Tumko (1968)

Composed by OP Nayyar and sung by Asha Bhosle for the film Kismat, the track is considered to be one of the most memorable songs associated with the actress Babita.

In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke (1981)

Composed by Khayyam and sung by Asha Bhosle, the song was picturised on actress Rekha and Farooq Sheikh. On release, the ghazal became widely popular, earning Bhosle a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Mera Kuchh Saamaan (1987)

The RD Burman composition that was sung by Asha Bhosle for the film Ijaazat. In the film, the song takes cue from a poem that Maya (Anuradha Patel) leaves behind in letter, for her former lover Mahinder (Naseeruddin Shah), asking him to return her things.

Tanha Tanha (1995)

The Ram Gopal Varma film song, which was composed by AR Rahman, was sung by Asha Bhosle and picturised on Urmila Matondkar. The song from Rangeela saw Asha Bhosle receive the Filmfare Special Award that year for her rendition of the song "Tanha Tanha".

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mai (1995)

The popular song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge saw the versatile singer sing this song which was composed by Jatin-Lalit and was picturised on Shahrukh Khan and Kajol. The soundtrack became the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack of the year, with 12 million official units sold by HMV.

Ye Lamhaa Filhaal (2002)

The song from the film Filhaal was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Asha Bhosle. While all the songs were hit tracks, but the track 'Filhaal,' became a classic and was picturised on Sushmita Sen.

