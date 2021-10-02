Happy Birthday, Asha Parekh: 5 Iconic Songs of the Legendary Actress

Bollywood received a stellar actress and legendary dancer in Asha Parekh. On October 2, this year, she turns 79. Parekh, who became a Bollywood hit in her times, has given us memorable films and evergreen songs. Along with her beauty and charm, Parekh mesmerised us with the timely dialogue delivery and captivating acting. For her contribution to Indian cinema in 1960s and 70s, the veteran actress was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992 by the Government of India.

We cherish her presence and wish her a happy birthday by remembering some of these beautiful songs from her films. Here, we have five of the songs through with which the actress left her mark in our hearts.

Parde Mein Rehne Do

Parekh delivered a stunning dance performance for this number. It is from the 1968 Superhit film Shikar. The film also starred Dharmendra.

Aaja Aaja Main Huin Pyar Tera

This song is a part of the movie Teesri Manzil (1966). Matching the vibes of Shammi Kapoor, this lively dance music featured Parekh and made for a hit when it was released.

O Mere Sona Re

Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi’s voices add a playful cadence to this song. This, song, too, is from Teesri Manzil.

Achha To Hum Chalte Hain

Parekh featured alongside Rajesh Khanna in this song. The rhythmic tunes stuck to our minds quite easily and it has endured the ravages of time. This song is from the 1970 film Aan Milo Sajna.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CeUyzVMwJTI

Kya Janu Sajan

This emotional number has melted the hearts of generations. The song is from the film Baharon ke Sapne.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mye8B9u4sSw

It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar under the music direction of R D Burman.

