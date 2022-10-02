Happy Birthday Asha Parekh: A Playlist of Veteran Actress Most Popular Dance Songs

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASHA PAREKH: Veteran actress Asha Parekh, who turns 80 today on October 2, was recently conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 at the the 68th National Film Awards. She started her acting career at the age of 10 with the 1952 movie Aasmaan. Asha Parekh bagged her first-ever lead role in the Shammi Kapoor-starrer Dil Deke Dekho. She never looked back ever since, slowly climbing the ladder and reaching the pinnacle of success.

ALSO READ: Asha Parekh Expresses Gratitude For Being Honoured With The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Some of her iconic films include Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Do Badan and Caravan, to name a few. Just like her movies, Parekh is also remembered for some classic Hindi cinema songs picturised on her.

#WATCH | Delhi: “It feels great. It feels as if all my desires are now fulfilled…Initially, I could not believe that I am getting the award. Today it feels that I have actually received the award,” says veteran actress #AshaParekh after receiving #DadasahebPhalkeAward. pic.twitter.com/yreV9XWi7p — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Here’s a look at some of her most iconic songs:

Na Koi Umang Hai

The melancholic song from Kati Patang which came out in 1971 was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by RD Burman. The song had also won Filmfare award for best lyrics which were written by Anand Bakshi. The movie also starred Rajesh Khanna. Parde Mein Rehne Do

One of the iconic songs of Parekh from the movie Shikar, 1968, was sung by Asha Bhosle. The music was composed by Shankar Jaikishan who gave an Arabic feel to the song. The lyrics were penned by Hasrat Jaipuri. O Mere Sona Re Sona Re

Starring Asha Parekh and Shammi Kapoor this is a fun track from Teesri Manzil which came out in 1966. The song is sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle. The music composer and lyricist of the song were RD Burman and Majrooh Sultanpuri respectively. O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan

Another fun track from Parekh’s Teesri Manzil, the song was an instant hit and remains to be for those who enjoy RD Burman’s music. The song is sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle. Kaanta Laga… Bangle Ke Peechhe

Before its remix came out in 2002 by DJ Doll, Asha Parekh had danced to the original song in the movie Samadhi which came out in 1972. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by RD Burman. Tere Karan Mere Saajan

Starring with her Kati Patang co-star, Rajesh Khanna, Parekh gave us another memorable song in the movie Aan Milo Sajna which came out in 1970. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. Lyrics for the song were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here