Happy Birthday Asha Parekh: As Legendary Actor Turns 78, Here are Some of Her Iconic Songs

Veteran Bollywood actor Asha Parekh who turns 78 on October 2 has many memorable movies to her name. From Kati Patang to Teesri Manzil, Parekh was the face of Hindi cinema in the 1960s.

Just like her movies Parekh is also remembered for some classic Hindi cinema songs picturised on her. Here are some of her most iconic songs.

Na Koi Umang Hai

The melancholic song from Kati Patang which came out in 1971 was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by RD Burman. The song had also won Filmfare award for best lyrics which were written by Anand Bakshi. The movie also starred Rajesh Khanna.

Parde Mein Rehne Do

One of the iconic songs of Parekh from the movie Shikar, 1968, was sung by Asha Bhosle. The music was composed by Shankar Jaikishan who gave an Arabic feel to the song. The lyrics were penned by Hasrat Jaipuri.

O Mere Sona Re Sona Re

Starring Asha Parekh and Shammi Kapoor this is a fun track from Teesri Manzil which came out in 1966. The song is sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle. The music composer and lyricist of the song were RD Burman and Majrooh Sultanpuri respectively.

O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan

Another fun track from Parekh’s Teesri Manzil, the song was an instant hit and remains to be for those who enjoy RD Burman’s music. The song is sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle.

Kaanta Laga… Bangle Ke Peechhe

Before its remix came out in 2002 by DJ Doll, Asha Parekh had danced to the original song in the movie Samadhi which came out in 1972. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by RD Burman.

Tere Karan Mere Saajan

Starring with her Kati Patang co-star, Rajesh Khanna, Parekh gave us another memorable song in the movie Aan Milo Sajna which came out in 1970. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. Lyrics for the song were penned by Anand Bakshi.