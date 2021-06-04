Happy Birthday Ashok Saraf: Best Performances by the Veteran Actor

This veteran Marathi actor known for his fantastic comic timing has a pan India audience. His role as Anand Mathur from Hum Paanch (1995), a much-loved show, made him an overnight star in the country. Prior to the iconic show, Ashok Saraf was an already established stage actor and had featured in lead roles in Marathi films such as Aayatya Gharat Gharoba, Dhoom Dhadaka, Gammat Jammat, Ashi hi Banava Banavi and Vazir.

He is one of the few actors (besides Laxmikant Berde, Sachin Pilgaonkar) responsible for ushering in the new wave in Marathi comedy films; and has delivered 100 silver jubilee hits out of his 250 Marathi films.

Saraf began his career in 1969 and since then he has been a very successful actor with an illustrious, long-standing career.

Be it his flawless comic timing or persuasive negative roles, Saraf has never ceased to entertain his audience. He does every role with equal elan.

On the special occasion of this powerful performer’s birthday, let’s take a look at his best performances:

In Bollywood films:

Karan Arjun: Saraf’s role as Munshiji in ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995) starring Shahrukh, Salman, Kajol, was highly appreciated by audiences.

Head Constable Savalkar: In Rohit Shetty’s Singham, Saraf entertained viewers as a constable.

Likewise, his character roles in Yes Boss (as Johnny), Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (as Tadkalal), Koyla (as Vedji) and several other Hindi films have been quite commendable.

In Marathi films:

Ek Daav Bhutacha: Saraf as a ghost of a Maratha soldier in this movie, was brilliant. His dialogue delivery, facial expressions, body language were superb. This hilarious, slapstick comedy was directed by Ravi Namade.

Gammat Jammat: Directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, this movie was a blockbuster. Saraf essayed the central character, Phalgun, in this comedy film and delivered a terrific performance.

Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi: This was a Marathi remake of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Biwi Aur Makan. Saraf as Dhananjay Mane was perfectly cast in this rib-tickling comedy film. Saraf’s this movie is considered as the cult classic comedy in Marathi cinema.

