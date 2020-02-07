Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Birthday Ashton Kutcher: 5 Pictures of The Actor With His Family One Can’t Miss

Ashton Kutcher has been married to Mila Kunis since 2015 who he met while working on the show titled That 70s Show.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 10:46 AM IST
Happy Birthday Ashton Kutcher: 5 Pictures of The Actor With His Family One Can’t Miss
Ashton Kutcher has been married to Mila Kunis since 2015 who he met while working on the show titled That 70s Show.

American actor Ashton Kutcher turned 42 on February 7. Ashton became everybody’s favourite with the popular sitcom, The ‘70s Show where he also met his now-wife, Mila Kunis.

The No Strings Attached actor was first married to Demi Moore. The couple got separated in 2014 and he married Mila. Kutcher and Mila have two kids, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri.

On the account of his birthday, here are some sweet pictures of Ashton with Mila:

1. Magical Weekend

View this post on Instagram

Magical weekend @disneyland An imagination tinderbox. That Walt guy had a vision.

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on

The beautiful duo went on a trip to Disneyland with their kids and had a gala family time together. 2. Love and Light

Delving deep into each other’s eyes under a starry night sky and sipping wine. Well, can anything be more perfect? He captioned the picture, “My love and I gave @datenightvip a trial run. I think you are in for something special! We have a few openings tonight and tomorrow night in LA”.

3. The before-party selfie

View this post on Instagram

Night out with the wife

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on

Ashton and Mila took a glam, on-point selfie together, twinning in black, before heading out to party. 4. The cool patriots

View this post on Instagram

Arm chair Olympians. Go team USA!!! We got your back! Ty for the blazers @ralphlauren #liketolight

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on

Cheering for Team USA, the power couple wore jerseys with “USA” written in glow-in-the-dark material.

5. God knows this nose

View this post on Instagram

Rocking the phones for #rednoseday 9/8 central on NBC @rednosedayusa

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on

In this goofy but cute snap, Ashton is wearing a fake red clown nose celebrating the “Red Nose Day” while Mila is giving her a million-dollar smile.

