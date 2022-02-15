Happy Birthday Ashutosh Gowariker: Top IMDb-Rated Films by the Director-producer

Known for directing period dramas on a huge canvas while boasting opulent treatment, Ashutosh Gowariker is known for his films based on history. Ashutosh started his career in the entertainment industry as an actor and he featured in TV shows. He soon switched to writing, directing and producing films and his work earned him acclamation in Bollywood. The popular public figure turns 58 today. Here are some of his top IMDb-rated films to look back to.

Swades - 8.2 Rating

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi and late actress Kishori Ballal in lead roles, the film also included an ensemble cast. The film was said to be ahead of its time and is considered a cult classic. Swades was critically acclaimed for the actor’s performance, its plot and screenplay and is also regarded as one of Shah Rukh’sbestperformances of his career.

Lagaan- 8.1 Rating

The 2001 film Lagaan was an epic musical sports-drama starring Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh and Rachel Shelley, among others. The film, directed byAshutosh,was made on a huge budget of Rs 250 million and was set in pre-Independence era - the Victorian era and British Raj. The film won numerous awards at several film festivals and became the third Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Awards.

Jodhaa Akbar - 7.6 Rating

Jodhaa Akbar is another top-rated film by AshutoshGowarikar. He wrote, produced and also directed the film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Ila Arun played supporting roles in the magnum opus. The critically and commercially successful film was based on the story of Mughal Emperor Akbar and Princess Jodhaa Bai.

Baazi- 6.5 Rating

Another Ashutosh-directed film is Baazi, featuring Aamir Khan and Mamta Kulkarni. It is one of his first few films, which gained him popularity in Bollywood. Baazi received positive reviews and was also declared a commercially successful film.

What’s Your Raashee? - 4.6 Rating

The 2009 romantic comedy film was written, as well as directed by Ashutosh. Although the film received negative and mixed reviews, Priyanka Chopra was lauded for her performance in it. She also became the first actress in history to play 12 roles in a film.

