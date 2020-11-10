Happy Birthday Ashutosh Rana: These 5 Roles Prove That He is the OG Villain of Bollywood

Indian cinema’s OG villain Ashutosh Rana turned 53 today. The actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry with some of the most memorable performances.

The actor, who was born in Gadarwara city of Madhya Pradesh, used to play the role of Ravana in the city Ramleela. He pursued his interest in acting and went to the National School of Drama in New Delhi for acting.

Ashutosh made his screen debut with television serial Swabhimaan and after that appeared in many serials like Farz, Saazish, Kabhi Kabhi, Waris and others. His film career started with the movie Dushman where he delivered an impactful performance of a psychopath killer.

Take a look at some of Ashutosh’s most memorable performances as the actor turns 53.

Dushman

For his first performance on the big screen, Ashutosh also won the Filmfare award for best acting in a negative role. The 1998 movie starred Sanjay Dutt and Kajol in lead roles while Ashutosh played the role of a postman Gokul Pandit. Gokul turns into a serial killer and rapist, who kills one of the twin Kajol sisters and others.

Sangharsh

Ashutosh delivered his most gripping performance in this movie. The horrifying ululating scene of Ashutosh Rana is seared into the minds of every 90s kid who watched the movie. The actor played the role of a trans woman in this 1999 movie who would kidnap children and sacrifice them because he was a religious fanatic who believed that would help him attain immortality. The movie starred Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta in lead roles.

Baadal

Ashutosh played the villainous DIG Jai Singh Rana in this 2000 movie. The story revolves around Bobby Deol's character Badal, who hates Ashutosh for destroying his village. The movie also stars Rani Mukerji in the leading role.

Awarapan

In this 2007 movie, Ashutosh plays the antagonist. Ashutosh is the gangster, who initially considers the protagonist, played by actor Emraan Hashmi, as his son and later as his enemy to an extent to kill him. His character of Malik is one of the most subtle yet deadly ones.

Mulk

One of the most important movie of contemporary times, Ashutosh portrays the role of a bigoted public prosecutor in this 2018 film. In this courtroom-drama that deals with relevant communal issues, Ashutosh brings in his sublime performance. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie also stars Tappsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles.