Happy Birthday Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Panga to Bawaal, List of Director’s Latest and Upcoming Movies

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASHWINY IYER TIWARI: With her innate understanding of plot, cameras, lights, and angles, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has delivered several critically-acclaimed feature films. A director with purpose, her vision has shed light on niche topics with the characters like Bitti Mishra in Bareilly Ki Barfi or Jaya in Panga. On Saturday, October 15, the acclaimed director is celebrating her birthday. In her decade-long professional career, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has carved a niche for herself. Now, on her special day, we have curated a list of her latest and upcoming movies that you must add to your watchlist

Panga

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga stars actress Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. This sports drama revolves around the life of a former Kabaddi world champion, Jaya, who is forced to make a comeback into the world of sports by her family members. However, things take a drastic turn when she has to deal with her internal conflicts, as well as the expectation of society. Ankahi Kahaniya

Released in 2021, Ankahi Kahaniya is a Netflix original film jointly directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Saket Chaudhary, and Abhisekh Chaubey. Starring an ensemble cast including Rinky Rajguru, Abhishek Banerjee, Nikhil Dwivedi, Zoya Hussain, and Kunal Kapoor, the is set against the backdrop of a busy city when a few lonely souls find a source of companionship in love, loss, and longing. Tarla

Produced by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala and Nitesh Tiwari, Tarla is an upcoming biopic revolving around the life of the prominent food writer Tarla Dala who passed away back in 2013. Actress Huma Qureshi will essay the titular role in the film, which will trace back her journey of penning over 100 cookbooks and being honoured with Padma Shri. Notably, Tarla will mark the directorial debut of writer Piyush Gupta. Bas Karo Aunty

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has also joined hands with Nitesh Tiwari for producing a young adult comedy-drama titled Bas Karo Aunty. The film which was announced back in the month of May will feature Mahima Makwana and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles. The plot of the movie is based on the Varun Agarwal’s book How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company. Bawaal

Bawaal in an upcoming actioner produced by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

