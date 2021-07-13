Happy Birthday Asim Riaz: Here's What He Has Been Busy with Post Bigg Boss

Model-actor Asim Riaz turns a year older today. He participated in the 13th season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss and became a household name. The reality show changed his life in more than one way. Besides all the work that has come his way, he also met his now girlfriend Himanshi Khurana in the Bigg Boss house. Himanshi is a Punjabi actress-singer and they have been dating for almost two years now.

As the model-actor celebrates his 28th birthday on July 13, we take a look at what has kept him busy post Bigg Boss:

Mere Angne Mein: Post Bigg Boss, Asim was first seen with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video titled Mere Angne Mein, sung by Neha Kakkar and produced by T-series.

Kalla Sohna Nai: After Mere Angne Mein, Asim collaborated with his girlfriend Himanshi for music a video - Kalla Sohna Nai, again sung by Neha Kakkar. It is directed by Gurinder Bawa.

Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Following the success of Kalla Sohna Nai, Asim and Himanshi did another music video together, Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The soulful melody is sung by Preetinder.

Teri Gali: For his fourth music video, Asim collaborated with Barbie Maan, who has also voiced the song. The lyrics are penned by Guru Randhawa. This music video, too, was showered with love from his fans across the globe.

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam: Asim and Himanshi’s third collaboration and the former’s fifth music video Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amaal Malik.

Afsos Karoge: The Bigg Boss couple united yet again for a music video titled Afsos Karoge, sung by Stebin Ben. Penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, it is composed by Sanjeev and Ajay.

Badan Pe Sitare: Asim then went on to appear in a new version of the Mohammad Rafi classic, Badan Pe Sitare, which was originally picturised on Vyjayanthimala and Shammi Kapoor in the 1969 film, Prince. The recreated number is sung by Stebin Ben and Sehnoor.

Veham: Veham marked Asim’s eighth music video. He was seen opposite Bom Diggy Diggy fame Sakshi Malik in the music video. The song is sung by Armaan Malik. Asim is a charmer and this track was also a chartbuster.

Saiyyonne: Before making his dream of rapping come true, Asim was seen with Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in the music video of song Saiyyonee, by Bollywood composer Gourov Dasgupta. Penned by veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan, the song is sung by Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur.

Back to Start: Finally his dream of rapping came true with Back to Start. For the uninitiated, he was often seen expressing his love for rapping in the Bigg Boss house. Back to Start is a rap song where Asim is seen rapping in the video in his voice.

Sky High: Asim is back with another one. He has turned a rapper again in his new song Sky High. Sky High, also featuring Himanshi and his brother Umar Riaz, has been presented by Asim himself.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here