Happy Birthday Asin: Did You Know Akshay Kumar Played Cupid to Actress and Her Husband Rahul Sharma?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIN: Asin Thottumkal turned 37 on Wednesday, October 26 and the Ghajini protagonist remains as gorgeous as ever. The celebrity began her acting career with Malayalam cinema and then shifted to Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi movies. Despite beginning her career with south movies, she made a place for herself in Bollywood, in a short albeit impressive amount of time.

In 2016, the actress married Micromax co-founder and entrepreneur Rahul Sharma, who is a close friend of actor Akshay Kumar.

The duo were reportedly introduced by Akshay while they were on their way to Dhaka, Bangladesh for the promotions of Housefull 2. While the two greeted each other, it was Akshay who suggested that the pair tie the knot.

However, Asin was apprehensive as she thought that her co-actor was pranking her. However, the duo did get married and have been happy ever since. They have also been blessed with a baby daughter named Arin, who recently turned 5 years old. As such, on the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at the actress’ remarkable acting career. Read on.

M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi (2004)

Asin’s first romantic thriller was titled M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi, wherein she played the role of a Malayali young girl and was paired up with Jayam Ravi. With this movie, Asin Thottumkal stepped foot into the South Indian film industry.

Ullam Ketkumae (2005)

Her film titled Ullam Ketkumae garnered her praise from the audience. The premise of the movie chronicled a friendship between college friends Shyam, Priya and Pooja, which suffers when Shyam confesses his love for Priya, leaving Pooja, who also loves him, heartbroken.

Ghajini (2008)

The major breakthrough in her acting career was when the actress was cast opposite Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan in the film Ghajini. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the movie was a blockbuster hit and catapulted Asin to national fame.

Ready (2011)

In this movie, Asin can be seen bonding with Salman Khan on-screen. This movie opened to massive box office success at the time of its release.

Housefull 2 (2012)

Asin starred opposite Akshay Kumar in this Sajid Khan-directed romance/action flick. It opened to decent reviews at the box office.

Khiladi 786 (2012)

In this movie, Asin was again paired up with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film also starred Bengali veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Other than this, the diva has also shared the screen with Kamal Haasan in the science fiction thriller Dasavathaaram.

