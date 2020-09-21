Happy Birthday Atlee: Some Memorable Works of the Filmmaker

Known for his streak of blockbuster movies and an amazing partnership with actor Vijay in the Tamil cinema world, director Atlee celebrates his birthday on September 21. Atlee started his career as an assistant director working on movies Enthiran (2010) and Nanban (2012), both directed by S Shankar. He debuted as a director in 2013 with Raja Rani, a Fox Star production starring Arya, Jai, Nayanthara and Nazriya Nazim.

After seven years, Atlee has made a name for himself in the Tamil cinema industry. Here are some of director Atlee’s most memorable works:

Raja Rani (2013)

The Madurai-born filmmaker made his directorial debut with a multi-starrer romantic comedy. The movie revolved around a married couple who learn to love each other gradually as they reveal their past. The movie was an instant hit in the south and made Atlee a renowned name. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Dialogue Writer and Edison Award for Best Debut Director for the movie.

Theri (2016)

Atlee’s second movie began his professional partnership with actor Vijay. The movie became the year’s second highest grossing movie in Tamil Nadu. The movie starred Vijay, Amy Jackson and Samantha. The action-thriller movie had actor Vijay’s style where he played the role of a police officer in Tamil Nadu.

Mersal (2017)

Atlee’s second movie with Joseph Vijay was also an action thriller. Vijay plays a triple role in the movie which also stars S. J. Surya, Kajal, Samantha and Nithya Menen. Mersal’s music was given by AR Rahman. The movie received an overwhelming reaction from fans in India and abroad.

Bigil (2019)

Atlee’s latest movie, which again starred Vijay in the lead role, was based on the theme of women empowerment. Vijay plays the role of an angry football coach in the movie, which also stars actors Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff. Thalapathy Vijay again plays a double role in the movie – one of a coach and another of a gangster. Bigil’s budget was reported to be second-highest in Tamil movie industry after Rajnikanth’s 2.0.

Atlee will be venturing into the Hindi cinema industry with his fifth movie Sanki which will star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.