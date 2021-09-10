Happy Birthday, Atul Kulkarni: Must-watch Hindi, Marathi Movies of the Versatile Actor

Atul Kulkarni is the name hailed to be the jack of all trades. He is considered as one of the finest actors in the industry. Atul has portrayed some very unconventional and complex roles on screen and there’s not a dime of doubt that the National award-winning actor has left an indelible impact on people’s mind through his outstanding performances. Here’s a list of some of the actor’s best performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Natrang (2010)

In this marathi film, he plays a wrestler who is so enamoured with Lavani (Marathi folk dance) that he transforms into a male dancer who is mocked by the public as a pansy. Atul gained close to 90 kg before losing about 35 kg for the other element of the character. It was a watershed moment in physical metamorphosis, and it was widely acclaimed for its in-depth depiction of what an artist goes through in the pursuit of his profession.

Premachi Goshta (2012)

Premachi Goshta is a lovely, straightforward love story that may help you make better decisions in life. Atul played Ram Subramanyam and made an indelible mark in the part. It was Atul’s first time in a romantic role. Satish Rajwade has presented this love tale incredibly well in the film, which focuses on two individuals who are on the edge of divorce.

Bandish Bandits (2020)

Atul has also made a name for himself in the golden age of streaming and OTTs. He most recently featured in Amazon Original Series Bandish Bandits in the captivating role of singing prodigy Digvijay Rathore. When Digvijay Rathod makes his entrance, he sets himself against the main character in a musical duet. Atul, who is known for playing powerful and aggressive characters, surprised his admirers by playing a compassionate artist.

Hey Ram (2000)

Atul played the explosive Hindu right wing fanatic Shriram Abhayankar in this historical fiction that offered a critique of the mindset that ultimately led to Gandhi’s death. His ideas help persuade protagonist Kamal Hassan that Gandhiji should be eliminated. It was a deft portrayal of a right-wing intellectual that earned praise from all quarters. For his outstanding performance, he received the National Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Chandni Bar (2001)

That’s when he kind of lifted the standard, winning the National Award for Best Supporting Actor in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film. He portrayed Pottya Sawant, a small-time criminal who is in love with Tabu’s character, Mumtaz, a bar dancer.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

His dual performance as Laxman Pandey / Ramprasad Bismil received a lot of attention in this film, which was a drama with a current perspective on Indian politics. He held his own in the company of Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi.

