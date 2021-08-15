Happy Birthday Ayan Mukerji: Lesser-known Facts About the Director

Ayan Mukerji, one of the most successful Bollywood directors, turns 38 today. He comes across as an extremely dynamic personality with exceptional creativity. Ayan is a promising young director who shot to fame at a very young age. At 26, he made his debut as a filmmaker. He has made an indelible mark in the Hindi film industry with just 2 films so far.

It might seem surprising but it’s a fact that this talented man hit the bull’s eye with both his directorial ventures. Ayan was born on August 15, 1983, in Kolkata to an illustrious family related to Bollywood. On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s get to know the cinematic genius a little more.

-Ayan’s grandmother Satidevi Mukherjee was legend Kishore Kumar’s sister (which meant she was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar – brothers of Kishore).

-Ayan hails from Mukherji-Samartha family (Hindu Bengali-Marathi family).

-Born to Amrit Devi and Deb Mukherjee, Ayan’s lineage connects to one of the most influential Bollywood families. His father Deb was a well-known artist (mostly known for his works in Bengali and Hindi films).

-His grandfather Sashadhar Mukherjee was a prominent Hindi film producer in the 1930s, who commenced his career with Bombay Talkies. He was one of the founding members of the Filmistan Studio in Mumbai.

-Ayan’s uncles were Joy Mukherjee (prominent actor during the 1960s), and Shomu Mukherjee (famous director, writer, producer, and husband of iconic actress Tanuja).

-Kajol, Tanishaa are Ayan’s first cousins, while Rani Mukherji is his second cousin.

-Ayan assisted Ashutosh Gowariker in Swades and had co-written the screenplay of the film.

-Ashutosh happens to be Ayan’s brother-in-law as he is married to Sunita, his half-sister.

Sunita Gowariker (Ayan’s sister) is Deb’s daughter from his first marriage. She is a model and film producer.

-He pursued his education from Jamnabai Narsee School (Vile Parle). Later, Ayan dropped out of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology to chase his dream profession in Bollywood and became assistant director in Swades.

-Ayan was also assistant director in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

-Not many know that despite hailing from a Bengali family, Ayan is not keen to make a film in Bengali as that would not cater to a global audience, he believes.

-So far, Ayan has directed two movies, which are:

Wake up Sid (2009) - Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor, this coming-of-age drama was written and directed by Ayan and was backed by Dharma Productions. This debut movie fetched him Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director. Producers Guild Film Awards also honoured him with the best debut award. Ayan’s direction brought about a rare exuberance in the film and the audience loved the refreshing plot. The movie was both a commercial and critical success.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) - This romcom starring Ranbir, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor turned out to be the highest grossing Hindi films. In the overseas market, YJHD became 10th highest grossing Bollywood film. Apart from winning several awards and hearts of the viewers, the film got highest number of nominations in the 59th Filmfare Awards. Ayan hit a sixer with his second directorial venture as well. The screenplay as well as the story was his brainchild.

-The director has also made a few cameos in Hindi films. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is one of them (for the song Tumhi Dekho Naa). He made a cameo in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Home Delivery, too.

