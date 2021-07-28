Happy Birthday, Ayesha Jhulka: Top 6 Songs of the Ravishing Actress

Ayesha Jhulka, one of the leading Bollywood heroines of the 90s era, turns a year older this year. The gorgeous diva had quite the fan base during her time. Who doesn’t remember the sweet, simple girl-next-door Anjali from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander! She starred in many hit movies like Waqt Hamara Hai, Kurbaan, Meherbaan, Masoom, Rang, Sangram, Jai Kishen, to name a few. On the special occasion of her birthday, here’s a list of songs that were touted as superhits and still continue to charm us:

Wada Raha Sanam

From the movie Khiladi starring Akshay Kumar and Ayesha, this lovely song that became a memorable romantic track was composed by the ruling music composer of the 90s, Jatin-Lalit. Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik weaved a beautiful rendition of this song and is hummed till date by many.

https://youtu.be/9WUBR_GJzjg

Pehla nasha

From the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, this romantic track was one of the most popular songs of the 90s that was loved by people of almost all age groups across the country. Lipsynced by both Aamir Khan and Ayesha, the melodious song was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

https://youtu.be/YoThngCrGGc

Gutur gutur

From the movie Dalaal, starring Mithun and Ayesha, this song had become immensely popular. The craze was such that almost every shop used to play the song and it could be heard in every nook and corner of a locality. People used to play this song in family functions, festivals, small gatherings. Bappi Lahiri’s music, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik sonorous voice catapulted the song to fame.

https://youtu.be/83Z642t7LZ4

Mere Khayal Se Tum

This song was from the movie Balmaa. Ayesha and Avinash’s chemistry elevated the track’s popularity. It had the earthy, magical voice of Asha Bhonsle and Nitin Mukesh. Music was by the famous Nadeem-Shravan duo and it had lyrics by Sameer.

https://youtu.be/CZNCpdF2i44

Bansuriya ab yehi pukare

Sung by the evergreen Asha ji and Kumar Sanu, this song was from the same movie Balmaa that went on to become massively popular among the mass. Needless to say Ayesha’s dance, charm was the heart of the song.

https://youtu.be/gdhQ206g3Ag

Ye neeli peeli

Yet another super hit Ayesha song was from the movie Ekka Raja Rani. It also starred Govinda.

https://youtu.be/Nb3jsW5yZNY

The peppy, vivacious song was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Ayesha’s bubbly appeal was the USP of this song.

