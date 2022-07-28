Happy Birthday, Ayesha Jhulka: Why the Khiladi Actress Took a Break From Films

Ayesha Jhulka made an impressive debut with the film Kaise Kaise Log. She went on to feature in several blockbuster movies like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, Himmatwala and others before taking a sabbatical from films. Ayesha is celebrating her 50th birthday today.

In the interview, Ayesha revealed that she had knowingly cut down on work assignments after facing a lot of pressure. According to Ayesha, she was bored after doing a lot of similar roles like running around trees, love angles etc. At that time, the Umrao Jaan actress said that there were not a lot of performance-oriented characters. Important roles were given to senior artists in terms of performance, Ayesha said.

Ayesha felt that her talent was not explored and made to play similar characters. She made up her mind and consciously cut down on her films after 1993 hit Dalaal. She rejected a lot of television serials as well.



After her judicious selection of films and serials, she has some other projects lined up. She will be seen in the series Happy Family Conditions Apply, currently in the post-production stage. Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni and Ratna Pathak Shah will also be there in this series. It is bankrolled by Hats Off Productions.

Ayesha is also a part of the series Hush Hush, which describes the lives of five women. The twist occurs when an unexpected event happens in their lives. Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and others are there in this project, bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment.

Apart from the projects, she also shed light on other aspects of the entertainment industry. According to Ayesha, there was no preparation of actors before being launched like today.

