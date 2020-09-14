MOVIES

Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: His 5 Adorable Instagram Moments with Family

Credits- Instagram

On Ayushmann Khurrana's 36th birthday, take a look at some of his adorable family pictures.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana turns a year older today. Born on September 14, 1984, he made his debut in the film industry in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s film Vicky Donor, where he essayed the role of a sperm donor. Apart from being a versatile actor, Ayushmann is also a phenomenal playback singer. The actor has sung quite a few songs for his films. In fact, he has also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the track titled Pani Da Rang. He has also earned National Award for his work in Andhadhun.

He is married to his longtime girlfriend Tahira Kashyap and the couple is blessed with two children.

As he turns 36 years old, we take a look at some of his family pictures:

The selfie has been clicked on the occasion of his daughter, Varushka’s birthday. The snap also features his wife Tahira and son Virajveer. The family is seen posing with the birthday decoration elements.

Happy bday Varushka! This quarantine is teaching us a lot. Using waste products and recycling paper for decorations for her bday. This bday will be remembered forever. ❤️ For more details visit @tahirakashyap ‘s profile.

In the candid photo, the couple can be seen enjoying a cruise in the Bahamas. The much-in-love couple is clad in beachwear. Ayushmann shared the photo on the occasion of new year.

New Years was also a day later in the Bahamas. Watching the last sunset of 2019. Heart is full of gratitude. Happy 2020 from us!!

The actor shared the selfie with son Virajveer on his birthday. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen posing adorably. The ace actor has captioned the photograph as ‘Happy bday jaan’.

Happy bday jaan!

The pictures were clicked during the rehearsal of an award show. In one of the photos, he can also be seen funnily posing along with his brother Aparshakti Khurana. The duo were the co-hosts for the show.

Your hosts for the iifa awards! Hosting with my super sibling @aparshakti_khurana #iifa @iifa

The carousel of pictures stars the ace couple’s pictures from a day in the Bahamas. These snaps were clicked on Christmas last year. The duo can be seen wearing funky beach clothing.

Xmas happens a day later in Bahamas. #merrychristmas

Ayushmann was last seen in the film title Gulabo Sitabo. Owing to the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was released on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

