Happy Birthday Baba Sehgal: 5 of Rapper’s Instagram Posts That Will Leave You in Splits

A true rockstar from the 90s, Baba Sehgal defined everything that is cool for an entire generation of youngsters. The Aaja Meri Gaadi Mei Baith Ja sensation used lyricism in his rendition that actually rhymed and created pieces that have attained cult status over the years. Often considered to be India’s first Hindi rap megastar, he celebrates his birthday on November 23. The creator of such hits like Thanda Thanda Pani, Manjula, and Dil Dhadke, he was behind India’s first successful rap album.

Known for his humour and wit in combining pertinent issues, within versus in rhyme, on the rapper’s birthday, here’s looking at some of his funniest Instagram posts.

When Baba Sehgal welcomed Katy Perry to India

The popular Hindi rapper, known for his unique style of rendition, recently took to Instagram welcoming the international pop sensation to India and asking for a free VIP ticket for her concert in Mumbai. The humorous way in which Baba Sehgal has put forward his request is sure to tickle funnybones.

When Baba Sehgal cracked joke on unavailability of time

The rapper took to Instagram to share ‘Babaswagtips’ for the weekend where he compared the number three to stree (woman) and rhymed it by saying that he will meet her the next day because he isn’t free.

When Baba Sehgal highlighted the importance of education over love

He rhymed nation and station and ultimately went on to highlight of education. Saying that India is a “nation” and Mumbai suburb Dadar “a station”, the rapper went on to say, “don’t fall in love, first complete your education.” Though it may seem frivolous at face value, the actor raised a pertinent social point in his funny style.

When Baba Sehgal sang the Hindi version of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Senorita

The Hindi version had lyrics that rhymed Sarita with Kavita, and saw three versions of the rapper singing the song together in the video. The original romantic number was given an adorable and humorous desi twist by the renowned rapper.

When he spoke on saying no to suicide in rhyme

The rapper in his trademark humorous style took to Instagram to post a rhythmic video where he spoke about having the courage to face life and not give up. While he spoke about an important topic plaguing hundreds of people every year, he did so in a manner that is sure to bring a smile on people’s lips, even as it led them to think deeper.

