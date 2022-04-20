Happy Birthday Babita Kapoor: Yesteryear Actress Best Movies Over The Years

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABITA: Former actress Babita will be celebrating her 75th birthday today, April 20. The actress has worked in several hit Hindi films. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 1966 film Dus Lakh. However, Babita gained recognition with the romantic thriller Raaz, which also starred Rajesh Khanna. After doing 19 films, Babita quit acting. She married actor Randhir Kapoor and they separated after few years. She is a parent to two of Bollywood’s renowned actresses, namely Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

As the actress celebrates her birthday today, here is a look at some of her best films:

Raaz

Babita played the role of a woman named Sapna in this 1967 romantic thriller film. The plot revolved around Rajesh Khanna’s character Kumar, who lives in Africa but visits India because of his recurring dream. The story that unfolded from thereon is full of suspense and made the film a success.

Haseena Maan Jayegi

Haseena Maan Jayegi is a 1968 action-drama starring Babita and Shashi Kapoor. Babita played the role of Archana, an army officer’s wife who is unsure if the man she is living with is her husband or his look-alike. The film was a hit at the box office.

Kismat- Kismat

Kismat- Kismat is a 1968 action film starring Babita in the lead role alongside Biswajeet Chatterjee. Babita played the role of Roma. The film revolved around Vicky (Biswajeet’s character) and Roma, who meet accidently and eventually, fall in love.

Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan?

Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan? is a 1970 mystery romance starring Babita and Dharmendra in the lead roles. The plot uncovered the story of Asha (Babita) and Anand (Dharmendra). Asha is arrested for her uncle’s murder but Anand, who is a cop and loves her, tries to save her by solving the case.

Ek Hasina Do Diwane

Ek Hasina Do Diwane is a 1972 film starring Babita and Jeetendra in the titular roles. Babita played the role of Neeta, the wife of orthodox businessman Amar (Jeetendra), who slowly starts mentally torturing her soon after their marriage.

