Happy Birthday Baby: Priyanka Chopra Shares Romantic Post for Fiance Nick Jonas

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a romantic post for fiance Nick Jonas on his 26th birthday.

Updated:September 17, 2018, 2:53 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
American singer Nick Jonas turned 26 on Sunday. The Closer hitmaker ringed in his special day with fiancee Priyanka Chopra a day early at Anaheim's Angel Stadium, where Nick also performed at a post-game show. After Nick's act, the couple also shared an adorable kiss onstage amidst thousands of fans cheering for them.

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to post a romantic picture of them. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen kissing Nick on his right cheek. "Happy birthday baby. @nickjonas," she captioned the picture.

Happy birthday baby. 💋❤️@nickjonas

Earlier, the Bajirao Mastani actress also shared a picture from the bash. Captioning the picture she wrote, “Birthday Hang.” For the celebration, Priyanka tied her hair in a neat bun and looked absolutely elegant in a rust outfit. Nick opted for casual wear.

On the work front, while Priyanka is shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, Nick recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now.

Priyanka and Nick were first seen together at Met Gala 2017 wearing Ralph Lauren outfits and it is said that the sparks flew between them instantly. Later their dating rumours were rife in media until the couple made it official on August 18 with a traditional Roka ceremony in India.
