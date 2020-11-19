Happy Birthday Badshah: Here are Top Five Songs of the Rapper

Known for songs like DJ Waley Babu and Genda Phool, rapper Badshah has risen to fame with his peppy numbers. Over the years, his songs have remained on every party playlist. Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, started his singing career in 2006 with Honey Singh’s hip hop group Mafia Mundeer.

Badshah turns a year older today. As the rapper is set to celebrate his 35th birthday on November 19, here are his top five songs:

Kala Chashma

This song from the movie Baar Baar Dekho is often played at parties and Badshah’s rap provides different energy to this number. The peppy number features Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. Badshah has also remixed this song. The original music of this number has been composed by Prem Hardeep.

Chandigarh Mein

This foot-tapping track has been crooned by Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra, Asees Kaur. The song from the movie Good Newwz has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, who has penned the lyrics with Badshah. The track stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Chull

Sung by Fazilpuria and Badshah, the peppy track has upbeat music which makes it a perfect one to uplift the mood of people. Badshah has not only rapped in this song but has also written lyrics and given its music. It was an essential track on the party playlist a few years after its release.

Genda Phool

Released in March this year, Genda Phool song made people groove to its beat. The track has been sung by Badshah and Payal Dev. Badshah has also written the lyrics of this song. However, its original lyrics are from a Bengali folk. The song features Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez.

DJ Waley Babu

This song still makes it to the party playlist even after five years of its release. Badshah and Aastha Gill have given their voice to the foot-tapping track. The rapper has also penned lyrics and composed music of DJ Waley Babu.