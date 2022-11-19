Happy Birthday Badshah: Tareefan to Kala Chashma, Watch Grooviest Numbers by the Singer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BADSHAH: Rapper Badshah aka Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, who began his career in 2006, has been creating waves in the music business ever since. DJ Waley Babu to Tareefan, the singer has curated a number of incredible music tracks. Badshah started his career via a band called Mafia Mundeer, with Honey Singh, Raftaar, Ikka and Lil’ Golu. However, in 2012, their band disbanded. With multiple hits under his name today, we can safely say he is the most popular and busiest rapper in Bollywood right now.

On the occasion of the Rapper’s birthday, let’s take a look at his songs that always make us groove.

Tareefan

Tareefan is one of the most well-known songs from the film Veere Di Wedding. Baadshah and QARAN both added vocals to the song. It has a very uplifting feel to it, and Badshah’s rap sequence adds to the groovy and interesting track.

Chandigarh Mein

Badshah composed this dance number for the film Good Newwz. For the song, the singer collaborated with Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra, and Asees Kaur. People cannot get it off their party playlist ever since it got released.

Kala Chashma

It is undoubtedly one of the best songs that Badshah has made. Kala Chashma is an evergreen song that is played at every party. The song has a very Desi vibe to it, and every time you hear it, you want to dance your heart out.

Mercy

The powerful music-dance combination of Badshah and Lauren Gottlieb won us over. Without a doubt, its lyrics get stuck in your head once you listen to it. If you’re making a playlist of party songs, you must include this one.

Buzz

This is yet another masterpiece by the rapper. In this music video, Aastha Gill, who also contributed vocals to the song, appears with Priyank Sharma.

The track is trippy and always gets you in the mood to dance.

