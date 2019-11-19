Happy Birthday Badshah: The Rapper Who's Swaggered His Way to the Top in Bollywood

While rapper Badshah started his journey in the music industry way back in 2006, currently his career is at an all-time high. Real name Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, Badshah turns 32 today. With multiple hits in his kitty, he is easily the busiest rapper in Bollywood right now.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Badshah started as part of the band called Mafia Mundeer, which comprised of some of the biggest names in Bollywood today, such as Honey Singh, Raftaar, Ikka and Lil’ Golu. However, the group disbanded in 2012 and everyone went their separate ways.

At a time when every other song would have a Honey Singh rap, Badshah started rising slow and steady. His first big break in Bollywood came with the song Saturday Saturday in 2012 with Indeep Bakshi, which still continues to be a fad. The following year, he came out with Proper Patola with Diljit Dosanjh, which topped the charts once again. By then, the rapper had started making a solid mark of his own and make a fan base.

Around the same time, his contemporary and biggest competitor Honey Singh, took a step back from the music scene. Even when he returned, he continued to maintain a low profile. At this time, Badshah was quick to take over, and was accepted by the masses. On the other hand, Raftaar, who started off with them, did manage to carve his own niche, it was Badshah who remained un-matchable when it comes to popularity and collaborations.

However, the rapper has expressed his disappointment on his rise in Bollywood being linked only to Honey Singh’s decline. In an interview, he said, “I can get away by saying that I don’t get affected by all this, but honestly, farak padta hai (it does affect me). When someone says I became famous only because Honey bhai wasn’t on the scene, I feel bad. It feels like my work has no credibility."

He further added, "Yes, I’ve been lucky to work with some of the biggest stars in the film industry, but I’ve worked hard and fans have loved my music... And it’s not like I came in after he (Yo Yo) left. I was there when he was in the industry and delivering hits even then... "

And rightfully so. A closer look at his career graph shows that while his prominence may have coincided with Honey Singh taking a break, it was Badshah’s own approach which got him the edge.

Badshah’s screen presence was equally noticeable as of the actor’s, such as in songs like Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hain. Wearing funky outfits, adding a fun element to the song, seeing him in music videos became a delight. Badshah’s persona connected well with his audience.

Besides song videos, his participation in chat shows like Koffee with Karan, No Filter Neha and being on the judging panel for reality singing show Dil Hain Hindustani let the entertainment world know further about him. Further, his appearance in TV soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon further channeled and marketed him in the mainstream media and entertainment industry.

The rapper has also had some international collaborations, such as Move Your Body with Sean Paul and Que Calor with J Balvin and Major Lazer, further accrediting his report card with higher points.

Now, every Badshah song manages to become a chartbuster (sometimes even with mindless lyrics!), such as Chull (2014), DJ Waley Babu (2015), Wakhra Swag (2015), Mercy (2017), Buzz (2018) and She Move It Like (2018) to name a few.

Recently, he made yet another record. His latest song Paagal, reached 74.8 million views within a span of just 24 hours, setting the record for the most viewed video on YouTube. Later caught in a controversy, makers of the song were accused of having paid views by the fans of Korean Band BTS. Although, the rapper denied the news as fake, he agreed that his record label Sony Music India had got him paid ads, which is a common practice in global music industry.

We wish the rapper an amazing year ahead!

