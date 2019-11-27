Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: 5 Times Bollywood Danced to Bappi Da Songs

Bollywood singing sensation Bappi Lahiri celebrates his birthday on November 27. Called Bappi Da by many, Bappi Lahiri has composed as well as sung some of the most foot tapping disco songs and other peppy numbers in Bollywood. Bappi Lahiri is known to accessorize himself with a number of gold ornaments including chains, bracelets and rings. The man who gave music to films like Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando among others, is also related to Kishore Kumar, and has popularised synthesised disco music in Indian cinema.

On Bappi Da's 67th birthday, here are 5 of his evergreen songs you should listen.

Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re

The famous song from Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh starrer film Saaheb released in 1985 is sung by Bappi Lahiri and the female vocals are by S. Janaki. In the song, Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh are seen visualizing themselves as two dancers dancing before them on the song.

Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar

The song from 1982 film Disco Dancer is picturised on Mithun Chakraborty. In the song sung by Bappi Lahiri, Mithun Chakraborty is seen performing on stage and dancing with a guitar and the crowd cheering him.

Ooh La La Tui Hai Meri Fantasy

Picturised on Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah the song from 2011 release Dirty Picture became quite a hit the moment it was launched. Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah are seen dancing on the song. Dirty picture is inspired by the life of Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, a South Indian actress who is better known by her stage name Silk Smitha.

Tune Maari Entry

The song from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor starrer 2014 film Gunday became one of the most played songs at dance competitions and other events. The song is sung by Bappi Lahiri, Vishal Dadlani, KK, Neeti Mohan. In the song the actors are seen performing at various locations in Kolkata.

Tamma Tamma Again

The upbeat number from 2017 released Badrinath Ki Dulhania is sung by Bappi Lahiri, Badshah, Anuradha Paudwal. The song is picturised on Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan who are seen performing on the song in a disco.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.