Happy Birthday Bappi Lahiri: Top 5 Dance Numbers Of The Disco King

Bappi Lahiri, India’s ‘Disco King’, has been one of the most successful music directors of Indian cinema. The veteran singer-composer produced songs for more than 650 films in his 4-decade long career. His compositions reflected the synthesis of disco beats which went on to become superhits during the 80s and 90s.

Most of his songs that received immense popularity were groovy and peppy dance numbers. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s revisit some of his Bollywood retro disco hit dance songs:

Tamma Tamma

This was an immensely popular dance number from the movie Thanedaar. The addictive tune, catchy digital loop sounds, and upbeat music made this song an irresistible dance track. It was sung by Bappi and Anuradha Paudwal.

De De Pyaar De

A huge hit song that went on to be one of the most played songs in weddings during the 80s, is this De De from the movie Sharaabi. Bappi Da’s popularity meter kept soaring high with each of his compositions. Use of electronic guitar evoked the ecstatic feeling and made the song an instant hit. It was sung by Kishore Kumar.

Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache

An all-time hit song that makes listeners inevitably hit the dance floor, Koi Yahan was composed with an electronic disco theme that had a pop-jazz vibe. The dance number was inspired by the English pop hit Video Killed The Radio Star (1979) by The Buggles. It was sung by Bappi and Usha Uthup.

https://youtu.be/bAipM6942Xs

Yaad Aa Raha Hai

Yet another chartbuster song from the ‘Bling King’ Bappi Da that took the nation by storm was from Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Disco Dancer movie. Use of high tempo music made this song a party favorite.

https://youtu.be/v7B1_y2LAeI

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re

From the movie Saaheb, this was an iconic, retro hit song that went on to be unanimously loved and cherished.

https://youtu.be/yVImQoGNdTE

This foot-tapping dance track sung by S. Janaki and Bappi, is vibrant and continues to be played even till date.

