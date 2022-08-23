Happy Birthday Bhoomi Trivedi: Watch Popular Tracks of the Singer That Are Perfect For Every Mood

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BHOOMI TRIVEDI: The talented singer, Bhoomi Trivedi is celebrating her birthday today, August 23. As she turned a year older today, several celebrities and fellow singers have been extending wishes to the her on her special day.

The 34-year-old has been leaving people mesmerised with her voice since 2013 with her songs like Ram Chahe Leela, Dance Ka Legend, Udi Udi Jaye and many more. The singer has a long list of excellent work, which includes soundtrack for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and several hit songs from Gujarati films.

On her birthday today, let’s look at some of the her popular tracks that made waves in the music industry.

Ghanu Jeevo – Chaal Jeevi Laiye

This soulful number is from the blockbuster film Chaal Jeevi Laiye, directed by Vipul Mehta. The film stars Siddharth Randeria, Aarohi Patel and Yash Soni, in lead roles. The song, Ghanu Jeevo, is sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and Keerthi Sagathia and the lyrics are written by Niren Bhatt. The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The song garnered heaps of praise from music fanatics.

Naya Naya Love – Sab Kushal Mangal

The song Naya Naya Love is from the movie Sab Kushal Mangal. It is an item song featuring Shriya Saran. Harshit Saxena composed the song Naya Naya Love, which he also sang along with Bhoomi Trivedi. The lyrics of Naya Naya Love, provided by Sameer Anjaan, are understandable and relatable. Akshay Dhawan provides the rap lyrics for Naya Naya Love.

Vagyo Re Dhol – Hellaro

The vocals for this well-known Garba song were provided by the Bhoomi Trivedi. The song is from Hellaro, the National Award-winning film directed by Abhishek Shah. This period play from Gujarat centres on a group of ladies who lived in Kutch during the 1970s. Key characters in the movie were played by Jayesh More, Trivedi Nayak, Shraddha Dangar, Tejal Panchasara, Niilam Paanchal, and Kausambi Bhatt.

Ram Chahe Leela – Ram Leela

The track, Ram Chahe Leela, sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and penned by Siddharth-Garima was a chartbuster hit. It was picturized on Priyanka Chopra and her performance was fabulous and loved by fans.

Udi Udi Jaye – Raees

The upbeat song Udi Udi Jaye from Raees is a wonderful mashup of a love and festivity melody. This song was composed by Ram Sampath and the lyrics were given by Javed Akhtar.

