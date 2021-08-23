Happy Birthday, Bhoomi Trivedi: Watch, Top 5 Songs of the Singer for Your Playlist

With nothing but singing on her mind, the musician says that her journey to Bollywood has not been simple. She has a strong connection to Indian Idol because she appeared on the show not once, not twice, but three times. The singer auditioned for season 3 but had to drop out due to jaundice. She then auditioned for season 4, but had to withdraw due to her aunt’s death from cancer. Bhoomi did not give up and auditioned for the fifth season of Indian Idol and eventually tasted victory. Bhoomi’s hard work and commitment paid off, as she is now one of Bollywood’s successful vocalists. Let’s take a look at some of the best work of the singer.

Ram Chahe Leela- Ram leela

The song is incredibly difficult on its own, especially when you hear the ending. It has a very daring feel about it. The cherry on the cake was Priyanka Chopra dancing to this piece, which Bhoomi just learned about on the day of the filming, according to an interview.

Husn Parcham- Zero

The music director pair Ajay-Atul created this song beautifully, and Bhoomi sensually rendered it. She gave this song what it required, the sass. ‘Husn Parcham’ from ‘Zero’ has already proven to be a chartbuster, with twenty million views in two days and 92 million total views to date.

Udi Udi Jaye- Raees

The lively number ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ from ‘Raees’ is a great combination of a romantic and festive tune. This song has the essence of Gujrat and Raas-Garba. And it is widely recognised that no one does it better than Gujaratis, and the vocalist, being a Gujju herself, seemed born to sing this piece.

Naya Naya Love- Sab Kushal Mangal

The song is from the movie Sab Kushal Mangal. This is an item song featuring Shriya Saran. The tune is no less than a roller coaster ride. This genre is Bhoomi’s home ground and as she demonstrated yet again.

Na Duniya Mangi Hai- Sab Kushal Mangal

Another song from the film Sab Kushal Mangal. This song is a breath of fresh air that will stay with you long after you’ve heard it. It’s a romantic song, and Bhoomi has done an excellent job with it.

With this song, she demonstrated that she is a versatile performer who is not bound to a single genre.

