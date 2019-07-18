Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: 7 Times the Actress Nailed Fashion Game

As Bhumi rings in her 30th Birthday, we bring to you 7 times when she was too gorgeous to handle.

Updated:July 18, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: 7 Times the Actress Nailed Fashion Game
As Bhumi rings in her 30th Birthday, we bring to you 7 times when she was too gorgeous to handle.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who made her Bollywood acting debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha is celebrating her 30th Birthday today. Appreciated for her splendid performances in movies like-- Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the Lust Stories actress is one of the most promising actress in the B-Town. Along with being an incredible actor, Bhumi Pednekar is also the proud owner of an interesting Instagram account.

As Bhumi rings in her 30th Birthday, we bring to you 7 times when she was too gorgeous to handle.

Water Baby:

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share a very important message with a stunning picture of herself beside the pool. She informed everyone about the existing water crisis and how it is affects the earth. Along with that she also requested people to conserve water.

The Monochrome Love:

In this picture, one can see Bhumi staring at the camera as the rays of light falls on her face. She gives an intense look while resting her hand on shoulder. Her bhair is tied in a French hairdo.

Saand Ki Aankh:

Sharing a still from her upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi Pednekar looks deep in thought as she stares at the ground. She can be seen dressed in the look of her character Chandr Tomar. This upcoming flick based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar is slated to release on 25 October 2019.

The Diva:

Dressed in a denim slit dress, Lust Stories actress looks beautiful as she rests her hand on her chin. She completed the outfit with black belt and sliver heels. She even kept her hair open and make up minimal for a classic look. She captioned the picture as "मूड ❤️"

View this post on Instagram

मूड ❤️ . . . #sunday (tap for deets)

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on

Bling on:

In this pink one shoulder dress, Bhumi looks glamorous as she plays with hair. She complemented the dress with similar makeup and gorgeous waves. Furthermore, she accessorised her outfit with pink toned earrings.

Feeding on Aesthetics:

This picture filled with different colors has a vintage feel to it. Even the entire background has an aesthetic vibe. Dressed is an oversized black jacket and a smart watch, Bhumi looks amazing.

Goofy side up:

Bhumi Pednekar looks adorable with her tongue out. Dressed in Indian wear, Bhumi seems to be having fun as she gets her photograph clicked. She completed the outfit with heavy earrings and open hair.

