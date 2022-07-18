CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Raksha Bandhan Actress
1-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Raksha Bandhan Actress

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 18, 2022, 07:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Bhumi will be seen with Arjun Kapoor in Sameer Arora’s thriller directorial, The Lady Killer. (Image: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Starting her career as an assistant casting director, Bhumi has been critically acclaimed for almost every film

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BHUMI PEDNEKAR: Debuting with a role not everyone would want to opt for while marking the beginning of their career, Bhumi Pednekar through her film Dum Laga Ke Haisha gave a hint to all the film critics about her calibre. In her seven years of career, the actress has been part of many hit flicks and raised crucial social issues with almost every film.

Starting her career as an assistant casting director, Bhumi has been critically acclaimed for almost every film. As the actress has been the classic example of never letting go of one’s dreams, let’s take a quick look at her recent and upcoming films:

  1. Badhaai Do
    Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s comedy-drama featuring Bhumi was an attempt to normalise discourse around the queer community. While Bhumi essayed the role of a lesbian Sumi Singh, Rajkummar Rao played the character of a gay police officer Shardul Thakur.
  2. Raksha Bandhan
    In this upcoming comedy family drama film, Bhumi will be once again seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Durgamati. Aanand L Rai’s directorial is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.
  3. Bheed
    Bheed will mark Bhumi’s second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao. While the plot of this Anubhav Sinha directorial has been kept under wraps, the movie will hit the theatres this year on November 18. The film will also feature Virendra Saxena in the key role.
  4. Govinda Naam Mera
    This Shashank Khaitan comedy drama will mark Bhumi’s next collaboration with Vicky Kaushal after Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She plays the role of Vicky’s wife Mrs Waghmare, while the name of Vicky’s character is Govinda Waghmare. The movie also features Kiara Advani.
  5. The Lady Killer
    Bhumi will be seen with Arjun Kapoor in Sameer Arora’s thriller directorial. The shooting for the same is currently going on.

