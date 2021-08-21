Happy Birthday, Bhumika Chawla: From Simhadri to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Top 5 Performances of the Actress

Actress Bhumika Chawla, who is popularly known for her film Tere Naam, was born as Rachana Chawla into a Punjabi family in Delhi. The actress moved to Mumbai in 1997 to begin her Bollywood career. Other than Hindi films, she has also worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Telugu cinema. She has also appeared in Run, Silsilay and Dil Jo Bhi Kahey. The actress was last seen in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where she essayed the role of Sushant’s sister.

As the actress turns a year older today on August 21, here are some of her best films:

Simhadri

The 2003 blockbuster film saw Bhumika playing the role of Indu, a mentally challenged girl who has no recollection of her past. The SS Rajamouli’s directorial also features Jr NTR and Ankitha in lead roles. The Telugu action drama was written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Yuvakudu

Released in 2000, the film was directed by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Sumanth has played the character of Siva while Bhumika was seen as Sindhu. While Siva was in love with Sindhu, she rejects his proposal and the relationship turns sour. Jayasudha was seen playing the role of Siva’s mother.

Tere Naam

Bollywood hit film Tere Naam starred Salman Khan and Bhumika in lead roles. A remake of Bala’s Tamil film Sethu, Tere Naam was directed by Satish Kaushik. Salman played the role of Radhe Mohan who fell in love with Bhumika, who portrayed Nirjara — daughter of a poor temple priest, Radhe loses his mental stability, ending up in an asylum.

Run

Run is a Hindi romantic action film starring Abhishek Bachchan as Siddharth and Bhumika as Jhanvi in lead roles. The story of this film revolves around Siddharth and Jhanvi, who are deeply in love, however, Jhanvi’s gangster brother, Ganpat was not happy with their relationship. The film is best remembered for comedian Vijay Raaz’s amazing comic timings.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Bhumika was last seen as MS Dhoni’s sister Jayanti Gupta in the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the titular role of former India skipper MS Dhoni. While Rajput’s portrayal has received appreciation, Bhumika too managed to stand her ground. The film also featured Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher.

