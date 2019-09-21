Happy Birthday Bill Murray: Taking You Back to the Good Old Days of the Veteran Actor
On Bill Murray's 69th birthday, let’s visit some of the best performances by the actor.
(Photo: Reuters/Actor and comedian Bill Murray speaks to the media as he arrives to receive the 19th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington.)
It is impossible to think about this actor without having a smile on your face. William James Murray, popularly known as Bill Murray, was born on September 21, 1950. An American actor, comedian, filmmaker, and writer, Murray first rose to fame on Saturday Night Live. He has starred in a number of films and won various awards in his lifetime. Some of his most-acclaimed movies include Meatballs (1979), Caddyshack (1980), Stripes (1981), Tootsie (1982), Ghostbusters (1984), Scrooged (1988), Ghostbusters II (1989), What About Bob? (1991), and Groundhog Day (1993).
The actor has also won a number of awards, which include Emmy awards, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award, an Oscar nomination, as well as the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2016.
On his 69th birthday, let’s visit some of the best performances by the The Dead Don’t Die actor.
Caddyshack: The 1980 released movie saw Murray in the role of Carl Spackler. The actor’s talent in the movie was so amazing that he edged out original lead Michael O’Keefe. He turned a Harpo Marx-inspired silent character into a shell-shocked, gopher-hunting greenskeeper who let loose on a Florida golf course. This is one of the much-watch films Murray has worked in.
Groundhog Day: Released in 1993, American fantasy comedy film has Murray play the role of Phil Connors, an arrogant Pittsburgh TV weatherman. While covering an assignment at the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Phil finds himself in a time loop, repeating the same day again and again.
Ghostbusters: An American sci-fi-fantasy comedy film, directed and produced by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, Ghostbusters was released in 1984. The film saw Bill Murray, in the lead, along with Aykroyd and Ramis, as eccentric parapsychologists in New York City who start a ghost-catching business.
Stripes: The 1981 American comedy film stars Bill Murray in the lead role, along with Harold Ramis, Warren Oates, P. J. Soles, and John Candy. The film shows Murray as John Winger, a cab driver who loses his job, his apartment, his car, and his girlfriend in the span of a few hours. After being the failure, Murray decided to join the army and the movie is based on the experiences thereafter.
What About Bob?: In the 1991 comedy film What About Bob? Bill Murray plays Bob Wiley, a psychiatric patient who follows his egotistical psychiatrist Dr Leo Marvin on vacation. When the unstable Bob befriends the other members of Marvin’s family, it pushes the doctor over the edge. The movie is one of the remarkable performances by Murray.
