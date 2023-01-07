Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Here’s Why She Parted Ways With John Abraham

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has been missing from the screen ever since her marriage with actor Karan Singh Grover. From the early 2000s to the early 2010s, she was one of the reigning queens of B’town. Bipasha was known for both her acting prowess as well as her sensual on-screen persona. Apart from her career, her personal life too grabbed the limelight more often than once. Today, as the actress celebrates her 44th birthday, let’s take a look at her love life, before she married Karan.

The dusky diva has had her share of relationships and heartbreaks, having dated actors like Dino Morea and John Abraham. But, her relationship with John was the most talked about.

Bipasha’s relationship with John continued for 9 years. Their relationship started around the time they were shooting for the 2003-film Jism, which had become quite controversial during the time of its release for its bold content. The couple shared the screen later in three more films, namely Aetbaar, Madhoshi and Goal. Fans were almost certain that the relationship would culminate into marriage, as they were always seen together at several events.

But, after almost 9 years of dating, they decided to mutually part ways. The exact time or reason behind their split is still not known, with most reports claiming they had parted ways in 2011. The reason behind the split has also given rise to speculations, as the estranged couple never elaborated on it publicly.

Bipasha, in an interview to TOI, had said that the break up was “definitely not amicable.” John, in an interview, claimed that it was “very amicable and there was nothing ugly about it.”

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Bipasha’s desire to work with Salman Khan may be a trigger that ended the relationship, as Salman and John reportedly were on bad terms. Other reports suggested that John had commitment issues. But, these are mere speculations. John married Priya Runchal in 2014, while Bipasha married Karan Singh Grover in 2016.

