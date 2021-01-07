Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: These Mushy Pictures of Her with Husband Karan Singh Grover are Unmissable

Bipasha Basu, the Bengali beauty who made her Bollywood debut with a negative role in Abbas-Mustan’s directorial Ajnabee, has come a long way. The actress was critically acclaimed for her role in the movie and even bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress. However, the film that established her as a mainstream actress was Vikram Bhatt’s horror flick, Raaz. She has also been a part of Jism, Corporate and Raaz 3.

After having a successful film career, the actress tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover, whom she met on the sets of her film Alone. After getting hitched on April 30, 2016, the couple has been head over heels in love and their social media posts are proof. As the actress turns a year older on January 7, we have scrolled down her photo archives and find some lovey-dovey pictures with KSG.

1. Bipasha didn’t celebrate her New Year as her husband wasn’t home. While KSG is busy in shooting for Qubool Hai 2, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a mushy picture along with an overwhelming caption. In the picture, the duo can be seen posing in a swimming pool.

2. On the eve of Karwa Chauth, Bipasha didn’t miss to share a mushy post for her husband KSG. In the picture, Bipasha can be seen donning an orange outfit flashing her smile, while Karan can be seen giving a peck on her cheek.

3. This picture seems to be from some photoshoot where the love birds can be seen sharing a moment. Sharing the picture, Bipasha wrote that love makes everything easy.

4. Earlier this year, Bipasha put the social media on fire as she posted a sizzling picture of themselves together. In the picture, Bipasha can be seen holding KSG from behind while the actor can be seen bare-chested. She also penned a heartfelt note along with it.

5. The couple never fails to give a major couple goals to their fans with their adorable snaps. The actress has shared a collage of few cute snaps where they can be seen happily posing with their quirky face.

On the work front, Bipasha was recently seen in the web series Dangerous, which marked her debut on the digital platform.