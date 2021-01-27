Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: 5 Songs of the Actor to Add to Your Playlist

The younger son of Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra, Bobby Deol celebrates his birthday on January 27. Born into a Punjabi family, the actor stole the limelight when he debuted in the mid-1990s with Barsaat. He also delivered some other hits, but later took a break from the industry for a short period. The actor has had a career resurgence of late, with the film Class of ’83 and the web series Aashram. On the occasion of his 52nd birthday, we look at five hit songs from his films.

Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai

Bobby Deol’s proper entry into Bollywood happened with the Rajkumar Santoshi’s romantic action film Barsaat (1995), opposite Twinkle Khanna. Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai, picturised on Deol and Khanna is one of the most popular songs from the ’90s. Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik performed the song, written by Sameer and composed by Nadeem Shravan.

Mere Khwabon Mein Tu

Gupt (1997) was one of the most commercially successful films of Deol’s career. The song, Mere Khwabon Mein Tu, sung by Yagnik and Sanu, has remained popular with the youth across the decades. The lyrics to the song were penned by Anand Bakshi and composed by Viju Shah.

Meri Sanson Mein Basa

This song from the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997) has separate male and female versions sung by Udit Narayan and Yagnik. The song’s evocative lyrics have been written by Javed Akhtar and composed by the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who passed away a day after the film was released.

Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili

Despite failing commercially, Kareeb (1998) has remained in the public consciousness because of its memorable songs. Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili has a warmth and innocence, which is rare in film songs today. Singer Sanjeevani Bhelande’s soft vocals create much of the magic while Sanu’s vocals give the song its volume. Rahat Indori wrote the lyrics to this Anu Malik composition.

Tera Rang Balle Balle

This energetic Bhangra track from the film Soldier (1998), picturised on Deol and Preity Zinta, was performed by Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula. Sameer penned the lyrics to this Malik composition.

Here's wishing Bobby Deol a very happy birthday!